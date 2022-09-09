ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

State police shoot, kill Monroe County man during welfare check Thursday

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
State police shot a man to death during a wellness check Thursday morning in Monroe County.

Troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched at 9:59 a.m. Thursday to a residence on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township to check on the welfare of a 36-year-old man, according to a state police news release.

State police spokesperson Anthony Petrosky did not provide details on the reason for the welfare check.

When troopers arrived, they “made numerous attempts to make contact” but “he refused to open the door,” according to the news release. While officers were still outside the residence, the man fled out of the residence through the back door, carrying a rifle, the release said. Troopers then shot him.

Petrosky would not provide more specific details about the rifle or what the man or troopers did before the shooting.

According to the news release, troopers immediately rendered medical aid until the arrival of emergency medical services, who were on standby nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monroe County district attorney’s office and the Troop N Major Case Team are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting. The troopers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative duty, as required by Pennsylvania State Police Department Regulations.

