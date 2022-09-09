Read full article on original website
DoorDash Builds out Food Empire With New Grocery Delivery Partners
As the largest grocers in the country build out their in-house fulfillment capabilities, with Kroger on a spree of opening new eCommerce fulfillment centers and Walmart now even offering white-label fulfillment to other retailers, the next tier of grocers is still stuck for the most part with third-party options. Noting...
Membership Program, Automation Recharge Kroger’s Digital Growth
After seeing its digital business take a dip following consumers’ post-quarantine return to life away from home, Kroger, the largest U.S. pure-play grocery retailer, has reinvigorated its eCommerce sales. Through a combination of the recent nationwide rollout of the company’s Boost membership program and the expansion of its network...
Unilever Uses Instacart to Boost Demand for Virtual Ice Cream Store
Unilever is making a direct play for consumers’ digital loyalty with its virtual storefront, The Ice Cream Shop, selling its packaged ice cream products across popular aggregators. Most recently, the storefront went live on Instacart’s online grocery marketplace after being available for years across restaurant aggregators such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
DoorDash, Restaurants Target Businesses as Office Workers Return
As more players in the food and beverage (F&B) space debut corporate meal solutions, DoorDash, the leading U.S. restaurant aggregator, is making changes to its own B2B program to better compete. On Monday (Sept. 12), the aggregator announced new features for its DoorDash for Work product suite, which launched in...
Grocery Shoppers Cut Back, Trade Down as Inflation Rises
As consumers look to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing food inflation on their bank accounts, how they shop for groceries is changing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which draws from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, finds that 62% plan to cut down on unnecessary grocery expenses, up from 60% the month before. Similarly, 70% are paring back nonessential retail spending.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: An Unprecedented Price War in Healthcare
When news crossed this week that Walmart, the self-titled leader for “everyday low prices,” had struck a 10-year deal with UnitedHealth, it was likely unsurprising to most industry observers to see the word “affordable” prominently placed atop the announcement. After all, that is what Walmart does,...
Report: Amazon Shuts, Delays Some Facilities As eCommerce Growth Slows
After doubling its amount of warehouse space during the first two years of the pandemic, Amazon reportedly seems to be dialing back and rethinking some projects. In 66 cases this year, the company has either closed existing facilities or canceled the opening of previously planned ones, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Sept. 9).
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France
Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
As Prices Rise, Consumers Shift to Meals at Home
With ongoing food price increases come even more consumers opting out of restaurant purchases in favor of more affordable meal options. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, but Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which drew from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, found that 78% expect to eat at home more often to save money, up slightly from the 77% that said the same the month prior.
Ikea looks to Drive in-Store Traffic With 5% Loyalty Discount
As Ikea moves to reinvent its physical retail presence and drive more foot traffic to its stores, the Swedish-founded conglomerate known for its unfussy, ready-to-assemble furniture is expanding the perks of its free loyalty club. The Ikea Family club is now offering 5% off on select purchases made at any...
Bread Financial Launches One-Time Use Virtual Card With Marqeta
Financial services firm Bread Financial is launching a one-time use virtual card for in-store and online shopping with card issuing platform Marqeta. The virtual card will boost the checkout experience for people using Bread Pay, Bread Financial’s suite of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Monday (Sept. 12).
Mastercard Expects Consumers to Spend 7.1% More During Holidays
Consumers are expected to spend 7.1% more on retail goods during this year’s holiday season than they did last year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast. According to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, the Mastercard Economics Institute said the growth in retail sales — which excludes...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
Electrolux Says Consumers and Retailers Are Scaling Back Appliance Orders
Facing weaker than expected consumer demand in Europe and North America, Swedish home appliance company Electrolux is cutting costs in both regions and launching a turnaround program in North America. “Market demand for core appliances in Europe and the [U.S.] so far in the third quarter is estimated to have...
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups
FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
DoorDash, Raley, Bashas Team for Same-Day Delivery in N. Cali, Nevada
Northern California and Nevada can now get same-day delivery for groceries from a DoorDash collaboration with The Raley’s Companies, which includes stores within the Raley’s and Bashas’ divisions. On-demand grocery delivery is being offered from 213 locations across multiple cities, according to a press release on Friday...
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
Hybrid Work Model Creates New Twist on the Corporate Cafeteria
With hybrid work options now an expectation for many employees, businesses are looking for better ways to incentivize on-site work — or soften the blow when going back to the office is mandatory. Appealing food options can go a long way. Nestlé-owned meal solution Freshly, for one, announced the...
