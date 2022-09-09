With ongoing food price increases come even more consumers opting out of restaurant purchases in favor of more affordable meal options. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, but Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which drew from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, found that 78% expect to eat at home more often to save money, up slightly from the 77% that said the same the month prior.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO