Cruisin' With the Cops showcases 240 entries, raises money for nonprofit groupsGresham went cruising with the cops for an event that was any gearhead's dream. The second annual Cruisin' With the Cops Car Show brought 240 antiques, customs, vintage and classics, daily drivers, trucks, muscle cars, oddities, projects and everything in between Sunday, Sept. 11, to the former K-Mart parking lot, 440 N.W. Burnside Road. The nonprofit car show, organized by the Gresham Police Officer's Association, raised money for Special Olympics Oregon and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Participants all got dashboard plaques and there were awards given to the best entries. This year marked a lot of growth after the debut in 2021. There were 80 more cars on display, as well as more sponsor vendors and food carts for attendees to enjoy. And the event had more than just the cars — there was music, food, games and meet-and-greet opportunities with local police officers. {loadposition sub-article-01}

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO