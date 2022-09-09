Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Gresham police looking for suspects involved with a stolen vehicle
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police were searching for people who ran from a stolen vehicle in a Gresham neighborhood late Monday morning. Gresham Police said one of its officers spotted someone driving a stolen car at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer...
Man dies in apparent stabbing in Irvington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Irvington neighborhood of Northeast Portland after a man was found dead from an apparent stabbing. North precinct officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast Tillamook Street just after 7 a.m. after a man was found lying in a driveway and unresponsive, according to a Monday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
Thieves steal $10K in jewelry with ‘suspicious tactics’
Thieves using "suspicious tactics" are being sought in at least 3 instances that left victims out more than $10,000 in jewels and money, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies search for jewelry thieves who've been conning Washington County residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Deputies in Washington County are on the lookout for a pair of suspects who have repeatedly succeeded in stealing valuables from people outside of their homes through a brazen con and some sleight of hand. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that it received three reports...
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland
A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Deputies: 1 killed, 6 injured in separate crashes near Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to two separate crashes near Sherwood that left one man dead and six people injured on Saturday. On Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a vehicle on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road, just outside of Sherwood.
Fire investigators arrest 3 in connection with Mount Tabor arsons
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue arrested three people Saturday night in connection with a series of suspected arsons around Mount Tabor over the preceding weeks, the agency announced Sunday. PF&R confirmed to KGW the identities of the suspects: Wayne Chen, Malik Mateo Hares and Samuel...
Gresham police officer car show shifts into second year
Cruisin' With the Cops showcases 240 entries, raises money for nonprofit groupsGresham went cruising with the cops for an event that was any gearhead's dream. The second annual Cruisin' With the Cops Car Show brought 240 antiques, customs, vintage and classics, daily drivers, trucks, muscle cars, oddities, projects and everything in between Sunday, Sept. 11, to the former K-Mart parking lot, 440 N.W. Burnside Road. The nonprofit car show, organized by the Gresham Police Officer's Association, raised money for Special Olympics Oregon and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Participants all got dashboard plaques and there were awards given to the best entries. This year marked a lot of growth after the debut in 2021. There were 80 more cars on display, as well as more sponsor vendors and food carts for attendees to enjoy. And the event had more than just the cars — there was music, food, games and meet-and-greet opportunities with local police officers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Head-on crash in Sherwood injures six people
A late Saturday night head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
kptv.com
‘It’s not my necklace - it’s my mom I lost’: Aloha man hit by jewelry theft scam
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Police say a pair of scammers have stolen about $10,000 of jewelry over the last few months in Washington County. One victim, Thomas Xavier of Aloha, said his greatest loss was the emotional value of the family heirloom they took. “I’m so ashamed, I shouldn’t...
Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’
Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Fire Investigators Have Identified One or More Suspects in Mount Tabor Arsons but Believe the Threat Is Now Reduced
For close to two weeks, people walking on Mount Tabor have encountered the burn scars of dozens of small fires started on the slopes of the Southeast Portland summit. The Tabor Neighborhood Association reported that upwards of 30 fires were started—an especially alarming threat with the dry, hot and windy conditions Portland finds itself in.
Two men indicted for allegedly trying to steal $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, Ore — Federal prosecutors have charged two Nigerian nationals with wire fraud and identity theft in 20 cases across the country, including the attempted theft of nearly $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools in 2019. PPS caught the fraud, notified the FBI and was able to recover the...
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
Suspect in Polk County road rage incident charged with murder
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.
2 Nigerian nationals charged in attempted $2.9 million fraud of Portland Public Schools
Two Nigerian nationals are accused of attempting to steal about $25 million from nearly two dozen hospitals, schools and universities around the United States, including about $2.9 million from Oregon’s Portland Public Schools district in 2019. Efeturi Ariawhorai, also known as Efeturi Simeon, 35, and Ikenna Nwajiaku, 41, each...
