Gresham, OR

KATU.com

Gresham police looking for suspects involved with a stolen vehicle

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police were searching for people who ran from a stolen vehicle in a Gresham neighborhood late Monday morning. Gresham Police said one of its officers spotted someone driving a stolen car at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Man dies in apparent stabbing in Irvington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Irvington neighborhood of Northeast Portland after a man was found dead from an apparent stabbing. North precinct officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast Tillamook Street just after 7 a.m. after a man was found lying in a driveway and unresponsive, according to a Monday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham, OR
Portland, OR
Gresham, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland

A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Deputies: 1 killed, 6 injured in separate crashes near Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to two separate crashes near Sherwood that left one man dead and six people injured on Saturday. On Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a vehicle on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road, just outside of Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Fire investigators arrest 3 in connection with Mount Tabor arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue arrested three people Saturday night in connection with a series of suspected arsons around Mount Tabor over the preceding weeks, the agency announced Sunday. PF&R confirmed to KGW the identities of the suspects: Wayne Chen, Malik Mateo Hares and Samuel...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham police officer car show shifts into second year

Cruisin' With the Cops showcases 240 entries, raises money for nonprofit groupsGresham went cruising with the cops for an event that was any gearhead's dream. The second annual Cruisin' With the Cops Car Show brought 240 antiques, customs, vintage and classics, daily drivers, trucks, muscle cars, oddities, projects and everything in between Sunday, Sept. 11, to the former K-Mart parking lot, 440 N.W. Burnside Road. The nonprofit car show, organized by the Gresham Police Officer's Association, raised money for Special Olympics Oregon and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Participants all got dashboard plaques and there were awards given to the best entries. This year marked a lot of growth after the debut in 2021. There were 80 more cars on display, as well as more sponsor vendors and food carts for attendees to enjoy. And the event had more than just the cars — there was music, food, games and meet-and-greet opportunities with local police officers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’

Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
CORNELIUS, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
