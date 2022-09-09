Read full article on original website
Armed man shot and killed by Walton County deputies, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - An armed man was shot and killed by Walton County Sheriff’s deputies during a call Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 1900 block of Georgia Highway 11 just south of Mountain Creek Church Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies received...
Sheriff's office warns of scammers asking for donations for fallen Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are trying to make a quick buck off the shooting deaths of two of its deputies. Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta-area home last Thursday evening.
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Walton County, traffic delays
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a tip Monday afternoon to an officer-involved shooting on State Hwy 11 just out of city limits in Walton County. All deputies involved are reportedly okay. Further details, including any fatalities or injuries for other parties are still unknown at this time.
Man murders child's mother, woman's boyfriend during custody exchange in Covington, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Newton County man is in custody accused of killing the mother of his child and her boyfriend during a custody exchange in Covington, Georgia Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of...
Funerals announced for Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced the details for the funerals of Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski Sunday night. The two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while attempting to serve and arrest for a suspect wanted for theft on...
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Fairington Road police chase ends in crash, arrest over stolen vehicle, officers say
LITHONIA, Ga. - On Monday afternoon, DeKalb County police vehicles swarmed Fairington Road, chasing after a suspect they say was driving a stolen car. The chase ended around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle crashed at the entrance of Tiburon Condominiums on Fairington Road near Lithonia. FOX 5...
Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
Lovejoy Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fatally shot wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. - The search for a suspect police believe to be ‘armed and dangerous’ is underway after a deadly shooting inside a Lovejoy neighborhood Friday night. Authorities in Lovejoy are looking for Ikuko Thurman—the man they say shot and killed his wife in the driveway of their home just after 7:30 pm.
Georgia troopers discover body in car along I-20
The discovery of a body inside a car in Newton County is raising questions about a missing person's case. Georgia State Patrol troopers found the body in a car along Interstate 20 on Monday. The car is similar to one belonging to Yolanda Brown, who the Newton County Sheriff's Office reported missing earlier this month.
Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
Victim shot during overnight robbery near William H. Borders Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood. Police learned about the Edgewood incident while investigating a separate shooting scene. A car drove to the scene with the victim, who told police he was shot near William H. Borders Sr. Drive in Edgewood. The victim...
Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness
ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
1 injured when suspects open fire on people at SW Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man is recovering in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police arrived at the scene on Mount Zion Road after 7:30 a.m. and learned someone already took the victim to a hospital. Police said witnesses told investigators two...
Everyday Hero: Retired firefighter jumps into action to help rescue students in fiery crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - We know when you turn on the news, you hear a lot about things that aren’t always good. We know that can be hard. We are making a conscience effort to tell you about people doing GOOD things in our community. It’s a segment called "Everyday Heroes." This "Everyday Heroes" story is about a quick thinking resident is being credited for helping more than a dozen students and their bus driver when their afternoon drop-off took an unexpected turn.
Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar. Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street. While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police...
Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious package' in Target parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shopping center parking lot was shut down while a DeKalb County Police Department bomb squad investigated a "suspicious package" outside a Target near Northlake Mall. Police said it was 11:22 a.m. when officers went to the shopping center, which is located at 4241 Lavista Road....
Missing Ohio teen found safe in Atlanta, FBI reports
ATLANTA - According to FBI Atlanta, 17-year-old Emma Linek from Cleveland has finally been located and is safe. Emma reportedly walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Details have not been provided regarding why the teen left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, nor...
