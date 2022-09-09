'It's gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there': Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him

The first-year WSU starter and former backup at Wisconsin had a memorable showing in his homecoming, scoring two touchdowns. Watson’s stats weren’t head-turning (10 carries, 34 yards), but he made a couple of plays that he’ll never forget. Watson rumbled in from 2 yards out in the second quarter to open the game’s scoring. He hauled in a check-down pass from quarterback Cameron Ward midway through the third quarter, racing into open field and speeding past the Badger defenders for a 31-yard touchdown that put the Cougars on top for good.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO