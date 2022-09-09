'It's gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there': Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him

Read full article on original website
MADISON, Wis. – It was a significant win in the history of Washington State’s program, a defining win for first-year Cougars coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert, a signature win for his “New Wazzu,” and a special win for a “small-market” Power Five team on a big-time stage against a high-profile opponent.
What is it? Coming off a memorable upset victory over ranked Wisconsin on the road, Washington State (2-0) is returning home to close out its nonconference slate against Colorado State (0-2), which has been routed twice to open its first season under coach Jay Norvell. Where is it? The Cougars...
If you are going to sit in front of the big screen for more than three hours watching a college football game, having a close one is certainly preferable. Professional announcing also helps. And then a win by the team you’re watching? That’s the helmet sticker everyone wants.
UCLA and USC are apparently not the only Pac-12 schools joining the Big Ten, after all. While the Los Angeles schools are so far the only schools to turn in their west coast credentials in favor of Big Ten membership, on Saturday it was Washington State (2-0) that showed a mastery of the war-of-attrition style of football for which the historically midwestern conference is known.
MADISON, Wisconsin – Wisconsin's offense typically leans on the ground game, but the Badgers aired it out more often than usual during their nonconference matchup with Washington State. Wisconsin began to find holes in the passing game after the Cougars' secondary lost its top cornerback to injury midway through...
Nakia Watson scored twice against his old team and first-year Washington State coach Jake Dickert ensured his return to Wisconsin would be one to remember, leading the Cougars to a 17-14 win over the 19th-ranked Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Watson, who recorded 127 carries in two seasons...
The first-year WSU starter and former backup at Wisconsin had a memorable showing in his homecoming, scoring two touchdowns. Watson’s stats weren’t head-turning (10 carries, 34 yards), but he made a couple of plays that he’ll never forget. Watson rumbled in from 2 yards out in the second quarter to open the game’s scoring. He hauled in a check-down pass from quarterback Cameron Ward midway through the third quarter, racing into open field and speeding past the Badger defenders for a 31-yard touchdown that put the Cougars on top for good.
