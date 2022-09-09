ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

'It's gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there': Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – It was a significant win in the history of Washington State’s program, a defining win for first-year Cougars coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert, a signature win for his “New Wazzu,” and a special win for a “small-market” Power Five team on a big-time stage against a high-profile opponent.
Difference makers: Nakia Watson leads ground attack in upset of Wisconsin

The first-year WSU starter and former backup at Wisconsin had a memorable showing in his homecoming, scoring two touchdowns. Watson’s stats weren’t head-turning (10 carries, 34 yards), but he made a couple of plays that he’ll never forget. Watson rumbled in from 2 yards out in the second quarter to open the game’s scoring. He hauled in a check-down pass from quarterback Cameron Ward midway through the third quarter, racing into open field and speeding past the Badger defenders for a 31-yard touchdown that put the Cougars on top for good.
