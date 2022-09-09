'It's gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there': Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him

Read full article on original website
Commentary: The Pac-12 needed a big victory and Washington State came to the rescue
Nine months ago, Washington State planted its flag in the Husky Stadium turf after a resounding victory in the Apple Cup. Saturday, the Cougars carried the flag for the Pac-12 in enemy territory, stunning No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 to give the conference a desperately-needed victory over a Power Five opponent from outside the Pac-12.
Washington State rewind: Cougs receive votes in Top 25 poll after memorable win over Wisconsin, led by impressive defensive effort
MADISON, Wis. – It was a significant win in the history of Washington State’s program, a defining win for first-year Cougars coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert, a signature win for his “New Wazzu,” and a special win for a “small-market” Power Five team on a big-time stage against a high-profile opponent.
'We're all so proud of him': WSU coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert has 200 family and friends in support at Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. – Welcome to Dickertville, Wisconsin, a small, unincorporated festive hamlet of roughly 200 people – at least for today. A couple hundred Cougar-clad family members and friends of Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, gathered for a Saturday morning tailgate and catered barbecue before the nonconference game against the 19th-ranked Badgers.
TV Take: Mix a close game with a professional broadcast and a WSU upset and you get the perfect Saturday afternoon
If you are going to sit in front of the big screen for more than three hours watching a college football game, having a close one is certainly preferable. Professional announcing also helps. And then a win by the team you’re watching? That’s the helmet sticker everyone wants.
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State has had a change of identity – the Cougars now lead with their defense
UCLA and USC are apparently not the only Pac-12 schools joining the Big Ten, after all. While the Los Angeles schools are so far the only schools to turn in their west coast credentials in favor of Big Ten membership, on Saturday it was Washington State (2-0) that showed a mastery of the war-of-attrition style of football for which the historically midwestern conference is known.
Washington State coach Jake Dickert receives applause; Cougars field healthy roster at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisconsin – A sizable section of the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium let out a burst of applause when Wisconsin's PA announcer introduced the first-year head coach from Washington State. Cougs boss Jake Dickert is back in his home state, leading his underdog WSU squad against his childhood...
Recap and Highlights: Washington State marches into hostile environment and takes down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14
Nakia Watson scored twice against his old team and first-year Washington State coach Jake Dickert ensured his return to Wisconsin would be one to remember, leading the Cougars to a 17-14 win over the 19th-ranked Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Watson, who recorded 127 carries in two seasons...
'It's hard to put it into words': Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin, securing major accomplishment for Cougs' program and coach
MADISON, Wis. – Jake Dickert choked up when he spoke about the support of his family and the spirit of his team. His voice was heavy with emotion throughout his postgame news conference on Saturday evening. The Washington State coach’s feelings were more than warranted. He had just...
Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston, return man Renard Bell earn weekly Pac-12 awards
PULLMAN – Left tackle Jarrett Kingston anchored an offensive line that gave Washington State a solid effort against Wisconsin’s stout defensive front. Return man Renard Bell gave the Cougars a spark after halftime. For their work in the Cougars’ 17-14 road win over the Badgers, the two received...
Cougars head to Wisconsin for week 2 of the college football season
The Cougars will play the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin. The Huskies will host Portland State. The Eagles head to Eugene to play Oregon. Vandals head to Indiana.
Four-star point guard Zoom Diallo offered by Gonzaga during unofficial visit
Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state. Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in...
University of Idaho ranked "best value in the west" by U.S. News & World Report
MOSCOW, Idaho - The U.S. News & World Report named University of Idaho (UI) the top public higher education institution in the West on its list of Top 50 Best Value colleges. This is the third year in a row UI has secured the ranking. The only national public university ranked ahead of UI was the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Crews flushing out fire hydrants, water could be different color in Lewiston
As crews flush out fire hydrants throughout Lewiston, residents may see discoloration in their drinking water. The water is still safe to drink and can be cleared by running your tap.
