Madison, WI

'It's gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there': Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – It was a significant win in the history of Washington State’s program, a defining win for first-year Cougars coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert, a signature win for his “New Wazzu,” and a special win for a “small-market” Power Five team on a big-time stage against a high-profile opponent.
MADISON, Wis. – Welcome to Dickertville, Wisconsin, a small, unincorporated festive hamlet of roughly 200 people – at least for today. A couple hundred Cougar-clad family members and friends of Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, gathered for a Saturday morning tailgate and catered barbecue before the nonconference game against the 19th-ranked Badgers.
UCLA and USC are apparently not the only Pac-12 schools joining the Big Ten, after all. While the Los Angeles schools are so far the only schools to turn in their west coast credentials in favor of Big Ten membership, on Saturday it was Washington State (2-0) that showed a mastery of the war-of-attrition style of football for which the historically midwestern conference is known.
Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state. Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in...
MOSCOW, Idaho - The U.S. News & World Report named University of Idaho (UI) the top public higher education institution in the West on its list of Top 50 Best Value colleges. This is the third year in a row UI has secured the ranking. The only national public university ranked ahead of UI was the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
