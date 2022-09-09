Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
937theeagle.com
Donovan Smith Named Big 12 Offensive POW
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith was tabbed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Red Raiders to a thrilling 33-30 double-overtime win over No. 25 Houston. This is the second career weekly accolade presented to Smith, who was previously...
937theeagle.com
The Joey McGuire Era: The Good, the Bad and the ugly Houston edition
The 33-30 win against 25th ranked Houston was one of those games that you're just happy that you won. There is a lot to unravel with this game and only the last 2 offensive possessions were good. Let's start on a positive note. Donovan Smith played well in the final...
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech improves to 2-0 after a double overtime win against 25 Houston
Texas Tech started slow against The Houston Cougars in the first quarter. In the second quarter the Red Raiders found a rhythm scoring twice in the second quarter. Both touchdowns came through the air. The first was a 43 yard pass down the middle from #7 Donavan Smith to #20 Nehemiah Martinez who bobbed his way into the endzone. The second, a pass down the middle of the field once again from smith to #1 Myles Price for a 54 yard touchdown. Smith finished the 1st half with 218 yards through the air on 19-29 attempts. Martinez and Price led the team in receiving with 76 yards and 75 yards with a touchdown for both.
Comments / 0