(Age 1, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Tuesday September 13th at 8:30am at the Martin residence and then at 9:30am at Pembroke Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Pembroke Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Martin residence in Pembroke. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

PEMBROKE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO