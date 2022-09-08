Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Hoptown falls to Bowling Green 35-6 Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers hosted The Bowling Green Purples on Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…. Hopkinsville will host Christian County Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. Our F&M Bank pregame show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Bradley C. Martin
(Age 1, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Tuesday September 13th at 8:30am at the Martin residence and then at 9:30am at Pembroke Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Pembroke Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Martin residence in Pembroke. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl B. Harris
(66, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Burgess Family Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Colonels Give Valiant Effort
After back-to-back weeks of blow out losses, the Colonels respond in a big way. Yes, the final score was a 35-19 loss on the road to Madisonville, but the effort was apparent, and that final score is not indicative of how the game unfolded. For instance, Christian County gave up...
Clarksville rescue crews searching for missing swimmer at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville Fire and Rescue crews responded to Billy Dunlop Park Saturday afternoon for the reports of a person in the water. Officials said personnel and divers had spent the afternoon searching for the swimmer, but had been unsuccessful. Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway are all closed...
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
Man accused of tossing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at students on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police arrested a Murray man Saturday after he allegedly tossed a “Molotov cocktail” at a group of students on the Murray State campus. A news release says 19-year old Jack Epperson of Murray approached several female students near a housing complex on the southwest side of the campus and threw the explosive “Molotov cocktail” in the direction of the students.
Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer
A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
