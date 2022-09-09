ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

School bus stuck in flooded street in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE, Wis. — A school bus appears to be stuck in a flooded street in Elm Grove. Elm Grove Police say Pilgrim Parkway is closed from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road due to flooding. WISN 12 News has reached out to Elm Grove Police and the Elmbrook...
ELM GROVE, WI
wtmj.com

I-94 shut down due to standing water

Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Racine County Sees Nearly 10 inches of rain

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County is recovering from flooding after as much as 9.76 inches of rain fell there Sunday, Sept 11. After filling creeks, ditches and yards, that water went into homes and basements. Kevin Cluka said Monday that he knew he was in trouble when water started coming through cracks in the floor and overflowing the sump crock.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Construction crew finds body in Delafield

A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
MILWAUKEE, WI

