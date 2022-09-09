Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
UPDATE: I-94 reopens following shutdown in both directions because of standing water
UPDATE – As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of I-94 in both directions had reopened. I-94 in Waukesha County was shut down in both directions Monday while crews worked to remove standing water. Drivers headed westbound were being diverted onto WIS 16, in order to allow crews to pump...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
WISN
School bus stuck in flooded street in Elm Grove
ELM GROVE, Wis. — A school bus appears to be stuck in a flooded street in Elm Grove. Elm Grove Police say Pilgrim Parkway is closed from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road due to flooding. WISN 12 News has reached out to Elm Grove Police and the Elmbrook...
wtmj.com
I-94 shut down due to standing water
Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford addresses pedestrian crossing at E. Sumner Street and Hwy K | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – A select number of City of Hartford residents have requested a longer pedestrian crossing time at the intersection of E. Sumner Street and Hwy K. Those residents trying to get across the state highway are attempting to get to Walgreens for necessary prescriptions.
WISN
Racine County Sees Nearly 10 inches of rain
RACINE, Wis. — Racine County is recovering from flooding after as much as 9.76 inches of rain fell there Sunday, Sept 11. After filling creeks, ditches and yards, that water went into homes and basements. Kevin Cluka said Monday that he knew he was in trouble when water started coming through cracks in the floor and overflowing the sump crock.
seehafernews.com
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
fox32chicago.com
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
WISN
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
