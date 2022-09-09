ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow hosts Howling at Hamilton

The Humane Society of the Palouse will host the annual fundraiser, Howling at Hamilton this Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. On the last day of the season before the pools are drained for winter, Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center lets local dogs come in to swim.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

QuickCARE Clinic in Moscow will have one-day closure for system upgrades

The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed this Sunday for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, and be closed all day Sunday, Sept. 11, to facilitate clinic system upgrades. The walk-in clinic will resume normal operations on Monday at...
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy