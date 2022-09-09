The Humane Society of the Palouse will host the annual fundraiser, Howling at Hamilton this Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. On the last day of the season before the pools are drained for winter, Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center lets local dogs come in to swim.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO