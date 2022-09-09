Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow hosts Howling at Hamilton
The Humane Society of the Palouse will host the annual fundraiser, Howling at Hamilton this Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. On the last day of the season before the pools are drained for winter, Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center lets local dogs come in to swim.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
pullmanradio.com
QuickCARE Clinic in Moscow will have one-day closure for system upgrades
The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed this Sunday for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, and be closed all day Sunday, Sept. 11, to facilitate clinic system upgrades. The walk-in clinic will resume normal operations on Monday at...
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
"It's like looking in the mirror": Washington State, Colorado State share strategies, coaching connections
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the oddly familiar nature of his team’s nonconference schedule. “Crazy scenarios all the way,” he said Monday of WSU’s first three games of the season. In Week 1, the Cougars played host to their neighbors from Idaho. Dickert...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: As Air Raid system finds rhythm, Cougar offense leaning on 'effort'
PULLMAN – Washington State’s Air Raid hasn’t operated with much consistency early this season. The Cougars are still searching for rhythm as they sharpen up the technical details and communication in their freshly installed system. It’ll take time and experience for a new offense to settle into...
Comments / 0