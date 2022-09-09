Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert
With King Charles III having ascended the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, there's a possibility her upcoming funeral will mark the last time Prince Andrew is seen with the rest of the royal family, according to one expert. Andrew stepped back from royal duties...
Meghan Markle snubbed by Queen mourner who ignored the duchess’ greeting
Not every royal fan was happy to meet Meghan Markle. On Saturday, Markle — who made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton — was captured by television cameras greeting people who had gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Despite many reaching out to her, a few made sure to let her know she wasn’t welcome. As the “Suits” actress, 41, walked down the line of people, two women refused to put out their hands for her and even smirked at each other when she walked past. A third even put on her sunglasses...
Harry Mystery Deepens as Charles Felt Meghan Should Skip Queen Visit—Report
King Charles III asked Prince Harry to visit Queen Elizabeth II alone, according to an unconfirmed report that will likely cause hurt in the Sussex camp.
Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen Elizabeth II's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know. After flying in for a scheduled interview with Queen Consort Camilla, Jenna Bush Hager's time in Scotland began as expected. However, things would quickly take a tragic turn on Sept. 8 when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth...
Video of Trump Defying Royal Protocol When Meeting Queen Resurfaces
Those revisiting the incident from Trump's visit to the U.K. in 2018 branded him a "worldwide embarrassment" for his actions.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
As crowds gathered to await the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a rainbow was spotted at Buckingham Palace.
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
The controversial prince's gesture of support to his daughter Eugenie while viewing floral tributes left to the late queen provoked discussion online.
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
When Meghan was handed a bouquet of flowers from the crowd, one aide tried to take them from her to lay at the memorial.
See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing. On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
The queen had this way of making you feel like you were the only person in the world at that moment.
Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen
The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
Touching moment security guard who 'spontaneously' stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen teams up for impromptu duet with Cambridge University music director
This is the touching a moment a security guard who stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen was joined by a Cambridge University music director for an impromptu duet. Anna Lapwood, a director of music at Pembroke College, was playing the station's organ when...
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
The King will use Clarence House as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed.Buckingham Palace is considered Monarchy HQ and Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at the famous London landmark.The £369 million reservicing programme at the historic building is spanning 10 years, and includes updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating.It is understood the King and the Queen Consort will use nearby Clarence House – the Queen Mother’s former home which Charles moved into in 2003, as...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
U.K.・
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Are "Together in Peace" After Her Death
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Prince Harry is reflecting on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept 12, days after the monarch's death, the Duke of Sussex penned a tribute to his beloved "granny." "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her...
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan
Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life in Pictures
After nearly a lifetime on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died. The monarch passed away on Sept. 8, marking the end of a one-of-a-kind life that will remain forever in the history books. Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the monarch's life took an unexpected turn when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne, leaving her father King George VI to assume the position and her as heir presumptive. For someone who was originally not expected to rule England, she went on to become the longest-serving British sovereign in history with 70 years as queen.
Sweet moment the Queen shared her blanket with Meghan during their first engagement
People are remembering the sweet moment between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle during their first solo engagement together. Four years ago, the pair shared a sweet exchange, when the Queen shared her blanket with the Duchess of Sussex - an event that Meghan discussed during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
