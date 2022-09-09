ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Page Six

Meghan Markle snubbed by Queen mourner who ignored the duchess’ greeting

Not every royal fan was happy to meet Meghan Markle. On Saturday, Markle — who made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton — was captured by television cameras greeting people who had gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Despite many reaching out to her, a few made sure to let her know she wasn’t welcome. As the “Suits” actress, 41, walked down the line of people, two women refused to put out their hands for her and even smirked at each other when she walked past. A third even put on her sunglasses...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
E! News

See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing. On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Touching moment security guard who 'spontaneously' stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen teams up for impromptu duet with Cambridge University music director

This is the touching a moment a security guard who stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen was joined by a Cambridge University music director for an impromptu duet. Anna Lapwood, a director of music at Pembroke College, was playing the station's organ when...
MUSIC
The Independent

King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace

The King will use Clarence House as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed.Buckingham Palace is considered Monarchy HQ and Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at the famous London landmark.The £369 million reservicing programme at the historic building is spanning 10 years, and includes updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating.It is understood the King and the Queen Consort will use nearby Clarence House – the Queen Mother’s former home which Charles moved into in 2003, as...
POLITICS
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home

Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
U.K.
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life in Pictures

After nearly a lifetime on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died. The monarch passed away on Sept. 8, marking the end of a one-of-a-kind life that will remain forever in the history books. Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the monarch's life took an unexpected turn when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne, leaving her father King George VI to assume the position and her as heir presumptive. For someone who was originally not expected to rule England, she went on to become the longest-serving British sovereign in history with 70 years as queen.
WORLD
E! News

E! News

