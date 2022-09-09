Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire smoke continues to impact Sacramento region's air quality. When the smoke will drift
Onshore winds are expected to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but unhealthy and hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Monday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous...
KCRA.com
Cooler temperatures help crews gain some control of Mosquito Fire but Tuesday winds could pose risk
Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped crews gain some control of the wildfire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, but wind later this week could still be an issue. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire burns more than 46K acres, firefighters make progress on containment
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. The Oxbow Reservoir is about 11 miles east of the community of Foresthill. Foresthill is located about 20 miles northwest of Auburn.
KCRA.com
Football games across Sacramento region canceled due to poor air quality from Mosquito Fire smoke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke from the massive Mosquito Fire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has led to poor air quality across the Sacramento region. The result is that Friday night football is not happening for many schools. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, any area with an...
KCRA.com
Early morning crash in Sacramento County knocks out power to hundreds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning crash in Sacramento County knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood when the vehicle struck a SMUD power pole, according to Sacramento police. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and shut down Arden Way near Del Paso Road. The eastbound lanes...
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
fox40jackson.com
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate
A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
KCRA.com
Siskiyou County fire jumps containment lines, forces evacuations a week later
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Northern California has jumped containment lines and is forcing those in Siskiyou County to once again evacuate. Authorities said the so-called Mountain Fire crossed containment lines Saturday afternoon. Those in Zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203 are under a mandatory evacuation order, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.
KMPH.com
More than 30 vehicles impounded and 5 arrests in sideshow bust in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol announced that 5 drivers were arrested and more than 30 vehicles were impounded following a sideshow bust over the weekend in the Sacramento area. CHP Air-21 responded and directed ground CHP units and their allied agency partners to round up the...
Sacramento broke the record for most 100-degree days in a year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year. The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7. With Friday, Sept. […]
KCRA.com
Remembering 9/11: Hundreds pay tribute at Cal Expo in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together at Cal Expo to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of 9/11. People from near and far to the Capital city came to the September 11 Memorial Plaza, which is where a large beam from the North World Trade Center Tower sits.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Thursday’s triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast
Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
KCRA.com
On heels of California heat wave, UPS workers want better ways to deal with hot conditions
LODI, Calif. — California's heat wave that lasted over a week brought with it record-high temperatures. On some days, it was a struggle for many, including UPS drivers who still had to make deliveries in the heat. "I would say exhaustion is the number one word because it's just...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
KCRA.com
Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
