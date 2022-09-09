ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Stockton, CA
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire burns more than 46K acres, firefighters make progress on containment

A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. The Oxbow Reservoir is about 11 miles east of the community of Foresthill. Foresthill is located about 20 miles northwest of Auburn.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
#Heat Wave#Norcal
KCRA.com

Siskiyou County fire jumps containment lines, forces evacuations a week later

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Northern California has jumped containment lines and is forcing those in Siskiyou County to once again evacuate. Authorities said the so-called Mountain Fire crossed containment lines Saturday afternoon. Those in Zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203 are under a mandatory evacuation order, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Sacramento broke the record for most 100-degree days in a year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year. The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7.  With Friday, Sept. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Remembering 9/11: Hundreds pay tribute at Cal Expo in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together at Cal Expo to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of 9/11. People from near and far to the Capital city came to the September 11 Memorial Plaza, which is where a large beam from the North World Trade Center Tower sits.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California heat wave: Thursday’s triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast

Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire

With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
SACRAMENTO, CA

