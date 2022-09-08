Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Amy Reichert, candidate for San Diego County supervisor

There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot running for San Diego County supervisors District 4: Republican small business owner Amy Reichert and Democratic incumbent supervisor/educator Nathan Fletcher. Here are Reichert's answers to a 15-question survey The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board emailed candidates.

Q: Why do you want this job? What in your background makes you a good fit?

A: I am not a career politician. When I first got involved by speaking up in 2020, I was a mom who was concerned about her children during school closures. I was also a small business owner of 22 years, and I saw my fellow small business owners unfairly shut down in response to the pandemic. Many were forced into bankruptcy while marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores and Big Box stores like Walmart were allowed to remain open and make billions.

(District 4)

That’s why I co-founded ReOpen San Diego. We had a very middle-of-the-road message for the safe reopening of schools and businesses. Our practical stance got us called vicious, horrible names by my opponent who used the pandemic to divide people and gain political power. Because of this kind of rhetoric from people who were supposed to lead and unite us, I even received a letter to my home with photos of my husband and children wishing that we would die from COVID-19.

I am running because people are tired of the name-calling, division, lack of representation and government misinformation. When the district lines were redrawn in January, I felt called to challenge my opponent and hold him accountable for the damage and misery he has caused San Diegans. The local mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by failing to protect the most vulnerable, the skyrocketing homelessness issue and the rise in violent crime do not earn him re-election. San Diegans want leadership that will listen and protect their constitutional rights, not elected officials who lock them out and tell them how they should live or if they can earn a living, and especially not elected officials who call for higher taxes that will hurt their ability to provide for their families.

Q: What would your priorities be for the next four years?

A: My top priorities are cost of living, crime and homelessness. I have knocked on over 1,000 doors in the last few months. San Diegans are telling me that they are really struggling right now and deeply frustrated with the direction of California. People do not feel represented or heard. Many are planning to leave or have already left California. Every day I speak with Democrats, independents and Republicans, and they all share three top concerns: cost of living, crime and homelessness. Unfortunately, all three have gotten exponentially worse as a result of the policies of my opponent. What has also gotten worse is the divisive rhetoric coming from my opponent. Recently, he said that Republicans were in a “ deranged cult .” People are tired of politicians who name-call and hide behind social media accounts in order to distract from their failures, and they are especially tired of politicians who refuse to talk with voters face-to-face.

Q: The county is trying to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2035. Do you believe climate change is caused by humans and an existential threat? How would you change the county’s approach to the climate emergency?

A: I believe humans have caused climate change, and we need to work toward the goal of zero carbon emissions. However, I object to the word “emergency” being used regarding the climate. The word “emergency” means nothing else matters, and it is the No. 1 priority. Governments have abused the word “emergency” to strip people of their rights and freedoms, impose new mandates and increase taxes. Politicians are misusing the word “emergency” to enact taxes locally that will disproportionately harm the poor, and the working middle class in housing, energy and transportation.

An example of this is the vehicle mileage tax , a plan proposed by the San Diego Association of Governments to tax San Diego drivers 4 cents a mile at an added estimated cost of $900 a year. But that’s not all. SANDAG wants to assess a “road usage fee” that will turn 800-plus miles of freeways in our county into toll lanes. My opponent says, “He is open to it.” We have already paid for these roads, and the money raised will go into public transportation that is wildly inconvenient to use. It is not the government’s job to force people to drive less and profit from it. Once this tax is in place, it is a guarantee that it will only get higher and never go away. Let’s find practical solutions to climate change that work. Let’s modernize our public transportation system instead of throwing more money into empty buses. We can accomplish this by making public transportation more attractive and convenient rather than taxing and penalizing the poor for driving while the rich get to keep their cars and do not do their part.

Q: What lessons did you learn from managing the COVID-19 pandemic and how would you apply those to other threats, such as the monkeypox health emergency?

A: In June 2020, I began to question the government’s COVID-19 response. Instead of locking down 100 percent of human behavior, it made sense to me that we really needed to protect our most vulnerable. Most of the hospitalizations and deaths were people who were elderly, obese, and/or struggled with multiple co-morbidities. The government’s response failed more than 5,000 San Diegans who lost their lives, while unnecessarily setting our public school children two years behind, shuttering and destroying small businesses, delaying cancer treatments, and leading to a spike in mental health and substance abuse issues during the lockdowns, just to name a few failures.

I am proud that together with my chief medical adviser, a pathologist at a major hospital group in San Diego, I have developed a plan that protects the most vulnerable while also allowing people to make decisions about their own lives. You can find out more about my common sense, pro-science plan in my April Q&A with The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Regarding monkeypox, several members from the gay community have contacted me because they were frustrated by my opponent’s slow-moving response. They claimed they did not feel represented and their calls and emails went unanswered until it became politically necessary for him to finally act.

As your next supervisor, I will strive for timely responses. In the case of monkeypox, there should have been swift implementation of public education resources targeted to at-risk populations on how to limit the spread and vaccines made available to those who want it and are in the high-risk groups.

Q: A significant part of the county’s budget is dedicated to mental health programs. How would you prioritize spending to improve mental health services? How would you address a regional shortage of mental health workers?

A: San Diego County’s government caused our current mental health crisis. As a mom, I watched helplessly as our government knew that the lockdowns caused anxiety and depression to increase by five times among adults and children. I can say with confidence that our county knew how bad it was because our district attorney, Summer Stephan, wrote multiple letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom warning that Rady Children’s Hospital saw an alarming increase of children who were suicidal, as well as higher rates of child abuse, because of the stress of lockdowns. Even Newsom admitted during a recent news conference that one-third of seventh- and ninth-graders and nearly half of 11th-graders suffered from chronic sadness last school year. Suicide rates jumped 20 percent for 10-18 year-olds from 2019 to 2020. As parents, we saw how our children were suffering and we begged our local leaders to advocate for the safe reopening of schools, youth sports and playgrounds. Our pleas fell on deaf ears.

My opponent talks about wanting to prioritize mental health when in fact it was his policies of excessive lockdowns, where people were denied the crucial in-person mental health services they needed for themselves and their children during lockdowns, that have made this a crisis now.

The increased need for mental health services coupled with our shortage in mental health care workers and high turnover rate within the county has put our county in crisis mode. Mental health care workers are one of the lowest-paid categories of county workers in the state. San Diego County behavioral health workers have personally shared with me that county staff are burnt out and overloaded and do not feel appreciated. This is just another example of my opponent’s failed leadership and his failure to care for the county workers who care for us. I am pro-worker and county employees can count on me to help them get the wages they deserve.

Q: What would you do to address recruitment and retention issues in the Sheriff’s Department?

A: Many sheriff’s deputies have privately informed me of the situation in the department.

Morale is at an all-time low , and last year the department was short-staffed by 250 deputies . There is back-breaking mandatory overtime for deputies who work in our county jails — the norm is 65 to 70 hours a week for our deputies who work in the county jails. Law enforcement spouses have shared with me that their families are crumbling under the stress of having their deputies forced to work additional hours. Deputies have shared with me they have lost faith in the current leadership and say leadership is out of touch. I’ve been told by two sheriff’s deputies that one deputy attempted suicide by jumping off the roof of the San Diego County jail.

Recruitment was hurting even before the pandemic. Then, as the “defund the police” movement began, my opponent fanned the flames of distrust in our law enforcement. For example, he tweeted that the riots at the County Administration building were peaceful knowing that was not true. For all intent and purposes the County Administration Center is our county capitol building where the Board of Supervisors meet. In June 2020, the bottom windows of the County Administration Center were broken. My neighbor, a sheriff’s deputy, was on duty that night and shared with me how 12 of his fellow deputies were inside the County Administration Center while rioters tried to burn the building down from the outside in knowing there were people inside. The threat was so fierce that SWAT deputies ran out of chemical agents to deter the arsonists and intruders. My opponent said the attempted insurrection was “peaceful” and the local media covered it up, too. Keep in mind, while my opponent dismissed an actual insurrection and attempted murder of sheriff’s deputies for political purposes, he enjoys taxpayer-funded, 24-hour armed private security . As a concerned citizen, I submitted a request to the county because it is alleged that my opponent’s armed security cost taxpayers $30,000 a week, which works out to be over $1 million a year.

The county sent me a response to my letter requesting information saying that revealing how much the taxpayers pay for my opponent’s security would put his life at risk. Why can’t the Sheriff’s Department provide this security at a reasonable cost to the taxpayer? Imagine what the county could do with the extra funds not spent on bodyguards for a politician who loves to call people names on Twitter.

Q: How could the Board of Supervisors use its authority to force the Sheriff’s Department to be more accountable for preventing jail deaths and improving public safety?

A: The deaths that are happening in the jails are suicides, inmates killing inmates and drug overdoses. I’ve been told that there was one death that occurred that was the result of gross negligence.

As I said before, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are understaffed by a deficit of 250 deputies. Deputies who are working in the jails are working mandatory overtime shifts, which makes their average 65 to 70 hours. Morale is at an all-time low. Sheriff’s deputies tell me that current leadership is out of touch with deputies and they rarely see them or have contact with them. The “defund the police” movement has hurt recruitment, and the county’s move to ban unvaccinated people from applying to the department turned prospective recruits away and spurred current deputies to leave. While that restriction was eventually removed, the damage was done.

Spouses of deputies have called me to share that their families are imploding because they rarely get to see their law enforcement spouse and have family time. Unless and until the leadership of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department starts taking care of its personnel’s mental health, how can short-staffed deputies solve the crisis of inmate jail deaths?

The Board of Supervisors oversees the budget for the Sheriff’s Department but does not tell the department how to spend it. The Board of Supervisors does not oversee the Sheriff’s Department as the department is led by an elected official, the county sheriff.

Q: Drugs are getting into county jails. Who should be scanned before entry into county jails, and why?

A: Everyone should be scanned. The vast majority of jail deaths are drug overdoses. Inmates smuggle drugs by swallowing and or hiding drugs in body cavities. Most of the drugs getting in contain fentanyl, which is easy to smuggle because it is so small and hard to detect even with scanners.

Q: What is your stance on the use of surveillance technology? How would you ensure it is used responsibly to maintain people’s trust and privacy?

A: As I stated earlier, SANDAG wants to charge a vehicle mileage tax at a rate of 4 cents a mile. One of its proposals to monitor our mileage is to have tracking devices installed in every vehicle. This is a violation of the expectation of privacy and does not have a place in a free society. My opponent has had expensive steak dinners with SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata and has stated he is open to this tax and surveillance program .

Q: What should the board do in response to independent studies showing large racial inequities in traffic stops by sheriff’s deputies?

A: For the past two years, I was told that we should “follow the science” and “trust the doctors.” When I held my dying daughter in my arms in 1998, it was doctors and a greedy local hospital that was responsible for her death. They failed her, and they failed me. As a mother, I held that hospital accountable. Doctors and hospital administrators are not gods, they are fallible and must be held accountable when they make mistakes.

I watched the presentation at the county Board of Supervisors and I have read the independent studies. In the case of law enforcement, our law enforcement are not gods, they are fallible and they must be held accountable when they make mistakes. The reports presented to the county Board of Supervisors did not find any cases of overt racism, nor did the reports indicate the race of the officers who did the traffic stops. However, anyone who does a traffic stop solely based on race must be held accountable. Period. End of story. I have friends who have shared with me that they were racially profiled, and I have friends who are sheriff’s deputies and are absolutely not racist. No one should ever be pulled over because of their race, and if elected, I promise to hold anyone in a position of power accountable to the United States Constitution and protect civil rights.

Q: What should the county do to build more housing in San Diego County and make it more affordable?

A: The cost of housing in San Diego County has steadily risen over the last two decades, with San Diego renters, now facing $2,910 per month is the median rental price for a two-bedroom apartment. Those San Diegans who want to buy a home face the same daunting costs, with four-bedroom homes averaging $1.2 million .

How do we change this? It’s actually fairly simple. Reduce the total cost imposed by government regulation of housing construction, and reduce the time it takes to get projects approved. According to a 2015 Point Loma Nazarene University study , regulation “amounts to about 40 percent of the cost of housing across the various price segments in all of San Diego County.” And, again according to the PLNU report, lengthy delays “can add 15 percent or more to the price of a new house.” The total cost of regulation amounts to about 40 and sometimes 50 percent of the cost of housing across the various price segments in all of San Diego County.

Regulatory costs vary considerably by jurisdiction across the region. In the $450,000-$600,000 price segment, the costs range from about $125,000 in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County (22 percent) to about $282,000 in Carlsbad (44 percent).

It’s possible to maintain appropriate public input while cutting bureaucratic delays. A Board of Supervisors truly committed to affordable housing would make this happen.

Finally, the Board of Supervisors established a “vehicle miles traveled” standard that effectively limited future development to 4,000 homes . Their plan is to then impose financial penalties on home construction outside the “VMT efficient zones,” thereby likely rendering them unprofitable for builders. Surely we can better balance environmental concerns and ensure housing for real people.

What is most outrageous is that the county committed in the regional plan to build 6,700 new homes, itself a paltry number, but then adopted a policy that tells prospective home buyers that they are better off looking elsewhere for a home.

Regulatory costs include the statutory fees of building permits, sewer connections, water, schools, drainage, traffic and elements. Those are only a part of the total. Other regulatory costs occur throughout the entitlement, mapping, development, permitting and home-building phases of a project.

Also, the time involved in what is often a prolonged and complicated process represents a major cost driver and can add 15 percent or more to the price of a new house. Projects, where a master plan is not already in place, can require 12 or more years before the first house is ready for sale.

Q: Homelessness is rising countywide even as it gets more attention and funding. What more should be done? Do you support the concepts of safe parking and safe villages? If so, where should sites be located in the county?

A: Under my opponent’s failed leadership, homelessness has gotten worse, even as the county and state have spent record amounts . The county is not dealing with the issue at its core. We have a segment of the population that struggles with mental health issues and drug abuse, often both at the same time. When I go door to door and speak with voters, every single one has compassion for the unhoused but is fed up with the encampments. These illegal encampments are not only a public safety issue, but all of the human waste and trash also make them a public health and environmental issue.

Every single person I speak with agrees that the state has enabled the drug- and alcohol-addicted segment of the homeless population to remain stuck by not enforcing our laws. If I set up a tent colony on my front yard and had people living there, code enforcement would be at my house issuing citations. But that same tent colony is allowed to be on sidewalks, blocking businesses, or in parks where people are openly doing drugs in front of children.

The most compassionate thing we can do is offer help. If that help is refused, we must have a loving bottom line that says, “You can’t camp on the sidewalk.” It is not compassionate to let people sleep and die on our streets. Safe villages and safe parking should be placed in business parks so the homeless and public are safe.

Q: What should be the future of agriculture in San Diego County, given the drought and the need for more housing?

A: San Diego County residents have some of the highest water rates in the nation. Because of the severity of the drought, the San Diego County Water Authority has made great strides with long-term investments in building new water sources, infrastructure and conservation. The agriculture and building industries have also made great strides for sustainability and conservation.

I am grateful for our local San Diego County farmers who provide jobs and local food for our communities and farmers markets. Farmers are the No. 1 producer of avocados , as well as nursery crops in the nation. Our farmers are also among the top producers of lemons, limes, guavas, pomegranates, strawberries and egg-laying hens. I am proud to say that San Diego is second in the nation for female-owned farms. These hard-working farmers help our environment by limiting the expansion of urban growth and reducing our carbon footprint by growing locally. The San Diego County Water Authority has worked out a deal with farmers in Imperial Valley to line their canals with cement so water could be conserved rather than reabsorbed into the ground.

Our builders also should be applauded for building sustainable water-efficient homes that have low-flow faucets, low-flush toilets and water-wise landscaping. Because of these efforts, the average San Diegan uses half the amount of water than 30 years ago. We need to continue to be water-smart, and relentlessly pursue conservation, sustainability and reliability so farming and building can continue to provide for the food and housing needs of San Diegans.

Q: What is your position on Proposition 1, which would establish the rights for Californians to an abortion and to contraceptives in the state Constitution?

A: Proposition 1 would change California’s abortion laws to allow a baby to be aborted right up until the minute before that baby is born.

Right now, a woman can have a legal abortion in California up to the point where the baby can survive outside the womb or is “viable.” Viability has been the standard for decades.

Proposition 1 isn’t just to codify legal abortion in California, it expands it. The California ballot would place these words into the state Constitution: “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Obviously, if a baby is about to be born, it isn’t simply removed from the womb. The abortionist will have to kill the child. For this reason, I am against Proposition 1. Abortion is already legal in California.

Q: Why should voters elect you over your opponent?

A: In January 2022, something wonderful happened. The district lines were redrawn and I found myself in a new district, District 4. Since then, I have personally spoken on the phone, through email and face-to-face with over 10,000 people. They tell me that they do not feel represented or heard by my opponent. In fact, many tell me that his comments at the Board of Supervisors to the public that comes to address him are hurtful, disrespectful and divisive.

I also ask people, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” The answer is always a resounding no. Looking at crime statistics , we can see there has been a 14 percent increase in violent crimes, a 20 percent increase in aggravated assaults, an 18 percent increase in rapes, a 10 percent increase in property crimes and a 25 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts.

In the case of homelessness, there has been a 10 percent increase countywide under my opponent’s failed leadership as chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The cost of living in San Diego is nearly 45 percent above the national average, with home prices increasing over 10 percent in the last year alone.

My opponent has made San Diego worse off than when he entered office. He has not earned reelection under any measurable metric of success. It’s time for a new leader who will lead with hope and not fear. I am the woman for the job.





