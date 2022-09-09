Odell Beckham Jr. Hoists Lombardi Trophy at Bills-Rams Game

The receiver remains a free agent as the NFL season kicks off Thursday.

Even though Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t signed with any NFL team this season, he still showed up to the first game of the season on Thursday night between his former team, the Rams , and the Bills.

The wide receiver arrived at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to be part of the Rams’ Super Bowl celebration after winning the title in February.

Retired Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth introduced the team’s celebration and the Lombardi Trophy ceremony. Beckham Jr. then hoisted up the trophy while the team surrounded him.

Beckham Jr. wasn’t sporting any specific Rams gear at the ceremony, although he was wearing a blue hat and shoes and yellow pants.

The 29-year-old hasn’t provided any recent information regarding his future in the NFL. He’s still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl. He remains a free agent as rumors continue to circulate about where the receiver could be headed.

The most recent rumor coincidentally involves the Rams’ Thursday night opponent, the Bills. Buffalo’s general manager Brandon Beane told reporters last week that he would be interested in potentially signing Beckham Jr. to a deal.

This comes after former Rams linebacker turned Bills linebacker Von Miller tried to recruit his former teammate to Buffalo.

