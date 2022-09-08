Chula Vista police release names of two men killed in double homicide

Chula Vista police on Thursday released the names of a driver and a passenger fatally shot near a park last week shortly before their pickup crashed into parked vehicles.

The victims were identified as Joseph Arias, a 22-year-old Chula Vista resident, and David Bruley, a 42-year-old San Diego man. Both had been shot multiple times in the torso, authorities said,

Police said the motive had not been determined and that no suspect information was available in the Aug. 30 shooting.

According to police, someone called 911 just after 7:45 p.m. that night after hearing gunfire in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street. They said a second caller reported hearing a car crash in the same area, which is a little south of Olympic Parkway and east of Interstate 805.

Police found a pickup that had crashed into a parked van then came to rest on an embankment on Brandywine.

The driver and passenger were inside the pickup. Both were unconscious. Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where they died.

Investigators discovered recently spent shell casings near Valle Lindo Park, less than a block from the crash site. Witnesses told police they saw other vehicles fleeing the area where the shooting happened.

Chula Vista police said they are hoping witnesses and tipsters will come forward, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips can be submitted online at sdcrimestoppers.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .