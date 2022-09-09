ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette councils deny Guillory's request for $250K raises for directors

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

The Lafayette city and parish councils denied Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's request for more than a quarter-million dollars in raises for his department directors.

City Council member Andy Naquin originally objected to removing the raises from the budget but said it was a "contentious subject" and removed his objection after hearing feedback. After that, the councils struck down the salary increases without further debate during a final budget meeting Thursday night.

The final 2022-23 budget was passed 5-0 by the parish council and 4-1 by the city council. Council member Glenn Lazard was the lone no vote.

Guillory proposed the increases for his department directors, who are unique among LCG employees in that they serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president and are not protected by civil service rules.

Council members previously have balked at the size of some of the raises. Guillory asked that five of the positions received $25,000 or more in annual pay bumps after receiving a 2% cost-of-living raise earlier this summer.

In previous budget meetings, council members objected to the increases, saying they were too large and that they far exceed the pay for comparable positions in the consolidated governments of East Baton Rouge and Terrebonne parishes.

About the proposed raises: How much money would directors receive if Guillory's request passed?

Guillory said following Tuesday's meeting he was hoping to avoid a line-item veto to overrule the councils and would work with them to potentially secure future raises.

"I think there's a compromise there," he said. "We can take a pause and regroup together as a team."

Directors are generally the highest-paid employees of LCG. Guillory wanted $211,000 in increased annual pay for 11 department director jobs. His request also included $48,000 in raises for four councils’ office employees, who are also not civil service protected.

A $10,190 raise for a senior communications specialist and a $22,480 bump for a purchasing manager add about $32,600 to the sum of large raises proposed for LCG employees next year. Neither position is civil service protected.

This week: Council votes to move forward with audit, investigation into Guillory's drainage projects

Guillory’s administration doubled down in support of the pay hikes during his three-week absence this summer while he attended an out-of-state rehab program for alcoholism and PTSD , pointing to a 180% increase in spending by the local government, which directors oversee since Guillory has taken office thanks largely to an influx of federal funds.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi . Reporter Andrew Capps contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette councils deny Guillory's request for $250K raises for directors

Comments / 5

Willtee Will
3d ago

Well according to Guillory he himself cant take care of his family on his $150000 salary. Greedy government fat cats never have enough money! Good job council!

Reply(1)
9
Jim Sterling
3d ago

Great, how much money do these guys need to live on and make life living in Lafayette Parish a HASSEL

Reply
7
Dee
3d ago

Fix drainage and roads first taxpayers paid for that not raises

Reply
9
 

