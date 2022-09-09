Read full article on original website
People in Shock Over Cut Scene From 'The Parent Trap' Featuring the Queen
A scene cut from The Parent Trap (1998) has gone viral, almost 25 years after the premiere of the Disney film. In the scene, Hallie Parker—disguised as her twin sister Annie James—meets Queen Elizabeth II as she drives through the gates of Buckingham Palace. Although it is not an actual cameo from the monarch, the clip is making the rounds on TikTok after her passing on September 8.
