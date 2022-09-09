ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

By Marcos Ortiz
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought.

That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the Bolivian army.

In his latest book, “Last of the Bandit Riders … Revisited, Again” Lacy said his interviews, research and documents led him to believe the two men returned to the U.S. after their seven-year stay in Bolivia.

“There was no official identification of the men who were killed,” said Lacy.

His fascination with the two notorious outlaws began in 1961 while in elementary school. “I liked the picture and I thought it was unique,” Lacy said. “I had no idea who they were.”

He was looking at a brouchure that was sent to him. It was of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

At the time, he was writing a school paper and received photos of the famous outlaws.

“Later on, I found out that Butch was my distant cousin and that my grandfather had a run in with the Sundance Kid,” he said.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were brought to life in the 1969 movie named after them. It starred Robert Redford as the Sundance Kid and Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy.

But the movie was loose on facts, including their deaths, says Lacy.

Cassidy’s real name was Robert Leroy Parker. He was born in Beaver and the family later moved to a small farm near Circleville.

He met Sundance Kid whose birth name was Harry Longabaugh in the late 1800s in Colorado.

Lacy claimed the two men never robbed banks together while in the U.S., but fled to South America pursuing new opportunities.

“They tried to go straight down there at the beginning, but Sundance decided to start robbing again,” he said. “But they didn’t do much robberies down in South America.”

Lacy got an opportunity to interview Joyce Warner before her death. She was the daughter of another famous Utah outlaw, Matt Warner.

At the time, Warner was part of a group that included Butch Cassidy and together they robbed banks in Colorado.

“Matt Warner is the one who made Butch Cassidy famous,” Lacy said.

In 1939, a man named Frank Ervin visited Joyce Warner in Price. According to Lacy, Ervin was the name Butch Cassidy had taken after leaving South America.

“Matt had told Joyce stories about Butch that he didn’t put in the book (of his autobiography), and they shared those stories back and forth that day–November 21st, 1939,” Lacy said.

Lacy said Joyce Warner spoke of their shared birthdays. At the time, little was known of their actual birth dates. Lacy said Joyce Warner told him they had the same birth dates, and “Ervin” told her how they celebrated together on those occasions.

They also spoke of a bank robbery that Ervin (Butch) and Matt Warner once executed in Denver.

“She knew right away that he was Butch,” Lacy said.

Ervin travelled to California after leaving South America and worked in different jobs throughout the west, including a stint in the army.

“He was also in the army in 1918,” Lacy said. “When he was in the army, he had experience working on the railroad because he was a section crew worker.”

Lacy claimed he helped maintain the railroad lines between army bases in California. When he left the army, Lacy said he got hired in the railroad in Nevada.

All this came from his conversation with Joyce Warner.

According to Lacy, Frank Ervin died and was buried in Fresno California in 1956.

Friday, as the Justice Files continues the saga of the two famous outlaws, Lacy claimed the Sundance Kid actually returned to Salt Lake City and was buried in a pauper’s grave.

