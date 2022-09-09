Read full article on original website
UPDATE: I-94 reopens following shutdown in both directions because of standing water
UPDATE – As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of I-94 in both directions had reopened. I-94 in Waukesha County was shut down in both directions Monday while crews worked to remove standing water. Drivers headed westbound were being diverted onto WIS 16, in order to allow crews to pump...
I-94 shut down due to standing water
Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Racine County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Racine County until 12:30pm. Reports say that between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen in that area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch per hour, as additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Do not drive through flooded roadways and stay away from any waterways.
Heavy rain, strong winds knock down trees, power
The storms on Sunday knocked out power to thousands and even took down some trees. At one point Monday morning, more than 15,000 We Energies customers were without power. Crews spent the morning restoring the majority of those outages. This tree came down near 27th and College in Milwaukee. Do...
Accidental shooting leaves Milwaukee Police officer injured
MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer. MPD was on the scene of a hit-and-run near 59th and Center around 8:30 p.m. when the incident happened. Officials said the two officers were investigating...
16-year-old shot & killed on Milwaukee’s north-west side
MILWAUKEE- A 16-year-old boy falls victim to gun violence in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police say the boy was shot and killed around midnight on Sunday near 65th and Villard. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown. Milwaukee Police say they are searching for unknown suspects and no arrests have been...
TomKen's Bar & Grill to reopen in West Allis after 54-day closure
After being closed for 54 days, TomKen’s Bar & Grill, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave., is slated to reopen for business on Thursday, Sept. 8 at noon. The popular West Allis bar –and home of some of the best fried chicken in the city – shut down unexpectedly in the midst of service on Friday, July 15 when the foundation on the north side of their 100-year-old building gave out.
Muskego police ask for help in finding missing teenage girls
MUSKEGO – Police officers in Muskego are asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing teenage girls. 15-year-old Aunnie Way and 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park on Friday, September 9, 2022. Police believe the pair may still be together. You...
