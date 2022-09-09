The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Racine County until 12:30pm. Reports say that between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen in that area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch per hour, as additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Do not drive through flooded roadways and stay away from any waterways.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO