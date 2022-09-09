Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes had an underrated gesture for rookie’s first TD
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his first NFL touchdown in his first game, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes retrieved the football for him. The Kansas City Chiefs had themselves quite the opening game for the 2022 season, as they cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There were plenty of great moments, including a rookie making a statement in their very first game.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
Passing Game: The NFL’s Flexible Bylaws Keep Football a Family Affair
This is the third installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League, where owners, with an average age of 72, face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. In the early 1980s, as Chicago Bears founder George Halas was nearing the end of his life, he dramatically reshaped the ownership of one the National Football League’s oldest and most storied franchises. Through a series of interlocking family and individual trusts, Halas divided his 49.35% of the...
NFL・
Commanders’ Jason Wright owns Twitter troll who eviscerated Carson Wentz
From hero to zero and back to hero. That’s the only way to describe Carson Wentz’s debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Commanders fans got the full Wentz experiment against the Jaguars. Might as well be dealt a rough landing strip for what is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster season, right? While the lows (two awful interceptions) that put Washington in a hole after it led 14-3 at halftime, were as low as can be, the highs were something this team hasn’t seen from the quarterback position in several seasons.
