Cleveland, OH

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'

Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a solid season where they were ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but won their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs. They first beat the Charlotte Hornets at home, and then went...
Hoops Rumors

Warriors HC Steve Kerr: Golden State and Andrew Wiggins has been 'perfect marriage'

Andrew Wiggins‘ performance in helping the Warriors capture the NBA championship was exactly what the team envisioned when it traded for him at the 2020 deadline, writes Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the roster, Golden State didn’t need Wiggins to be a primary scorer, which allowed him to focus on defense, rebounding and helping the offense in other ways.
Larry Brown Sports

1 veteran player may be stuck on Jazz?

As the Utah Jazz plunge straight into a rebuild, one veteran player’s “eject” button may not be working. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote this week that Utah could struggle to find a team willing to take on former All-Star guard Mike Conley’s contract. “He’s over...
Yardbarker

Will Suns Meet Asking Price for Bojan Bogdanovic?

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in the market for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, but will the two teams come to an agreement on the asking price?. After dealing Donovan Mitchell, people around the league suspected the Jazz would have a patented fire sale and dump the rest of their talent across the NBA. That included Bogdanovic along with guard Jordan Clarkson.
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
