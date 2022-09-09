ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Roger Maris Jr. comments on Aaron Judge home run record take

Earlier this week, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said that he considered Barry Bonds to be the single-season home run record holder, not Roger Maris. Roger Maris Jr. isn’t too thrilled about that. Judge grew up in California, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising he considers Bonds — steroids...
What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?

Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
MLB Magic Number tracker: Complete playoff pictures (UPDATED Sep. 12)

After a weekend with multiple head-to-head matchups between playoff contenders, many of the Magic Numbers have dwindled down and one team has already secured their postseason spot. This past weekend featured a number of head-to-head matchups between teams that will or are likely to make the MLB playoffs. The Los...
