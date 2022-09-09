ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Lompoc Record

From the Vault: September 12 special edition of the Santa Maria Times

The world watched in shock as images of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks filled television screens across the globe in 2001. Major newspaper publications produced afternoon extra editions for the first time in decades, and papers of all sizes brought news, images and perspectives on the attacks to America's doorsteps.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place

If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara

Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Motley

Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag. Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship established by Cal Poly

The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals. Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development

Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

