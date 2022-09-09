Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
From the Vault: September 12 special edition of the Santa Maria Times
The world watched in shock as images of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks filled television screens across the globe in 2001. Major newspaper publications produced afternoon extra editions for the first time in decades, and papers of all sizes brought news, images and perspectives on the attacks to America's doorsteps.
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down
It's your chance to make a difference in the lives of local military veterans in need of help and support. The 10th annual Santa Maria Veterans Stand Down returns on Saturday, October 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Rallies to Remove Washed Ashore Boat Near Stearns Wharf
Harry finally made contact with earthlings. Patriot is coming down to empty the oil, gas etc. Borgatello coming at 6 am tomorrow to crunch it up. Harry met the owner. No insurance. He paid $20K for the boat (which is what HTO is prepared to pay Borgatello). This is the...
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a days-long live fire training beginning on Thursday in a building located at the Butron Mesa Training Center in Lompoc The post Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning
Amp Surf and Cal Fire SLO held a 9/11 paddle out at Pismo Beach Pier to honor those that lost their lives on the fateful day in 2001. The post Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local firefighters deployed to support potential flooding in Southern CA
Among those ready to assist are 34 Cal Fire SLO firefighters who were battling the Fairview Fire and surrounding areas.
syvnews.com
Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place
If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara
Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Motley
Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag. Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations,...
mustangnews.net
Forensic specialist verifies more staining in Flores’ backyard and trailer from 2021
Following last week’s testimonies including archeologists and cadaver dog handlers, forensic specialist Shelby Liddell took the stand on Wednesday, describing the excavation process which ensued at Ruben Flores’ home, 710 White Ct., in March and April 2021. Liddell has been a forensic specialist with the San Luis Obispo...
syvnews.com
Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship established by Cal Poly
The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals. Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the...
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
