ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 198 of the invasion

By Joe Middleton, Christy Cooney and Samantha Lock
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCbci_0hnuvYkw00
    A teenager rides a hoverboard past a rusted tank in a field Photograph: Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP/Getty Images

    Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kharkiv continues, with Ukrainian forces appearing to be closing in on the city of Kupiansk , a key logistical hub for Russian forces in the region

  • US-based thinktank the Institute for the Study of War said late on Thursday night it was likely the city would be taken within 72 hours, and that its recapture would severely hinder Russian lines of communication on the ground.

  • Unverified photos posted to social media appeared to show soldiers holding a Ukrainian flag on the outskirts of the city.

  • Footage reportedly shot in the city of Balakliia , another city in the Kharkiv region, shows residents welcoming soldiers following its recapture by Ukrainian forces.

  • Ukraine’s military has said the number of Russian soldiers killed since the start of the invasion has reached 51,900.

  • It also said that information provided to it by Ukrainians inside occupied territory has contributed to a recent rise in Russian personnel losses from 150-200 a day to about 600.

  • At least 10 people, three of them children, were injured and a kindergarten was set on fire amid heavy shelling in Kharkiv , city mayor Igor Terekhov has said

  • Nine civilians have also been killed and 23 have been injured by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, according to local officials.

  • A Russian airstrike hit and destroyed a hospital in the north-eastern region of Sumy near the Russian border on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

  • A total of 127 medical facilities have been destroyed and 826 have been damaged since the start of the invasion, according to the Ukrainian ministry of health .

  • The Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has arrived in Kyiv for talks on energy and military security. A spokesperson said the visit was intended as a “political signal to the Kremlin”.

  • The UK’s ministry of defence has said it is “highly unlikely” Belarus is preparing to enter the war in Ukraine , despite ongoing military exercises being conducted by the country’s military

  • A spokesperson for President Putin has said he is “not considering” attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Igor Terekhov
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Military Security#Russian#Ukrainians#Sumy
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast

This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Business Insider

A top Russian official was so sure of a quick win in Ukraine that he picked the Kyiv apartment he wanted before the invasion started, report says

The Washington Post obtained Russian communications intercepted by Ukraine and other countries. Some were from a senior officer who before the invasion appeared to pick a Kyiv apartment he wanted. Officials said Russia was so sure of a quick win that it picked Ukrainian lodging for its personnel. Before the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

440K+
Followers
100K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy