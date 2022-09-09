ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tessa Thompson shows off her impeccable style in a dazzling fishnet ensemble while debuting her new lighter locks at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks.

She sported a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip while styling her quirky new hair straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYauf_0hnuvWzU00
Wow! Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday

Tessan donned a black bra and pants set underneath the outfit while accessorising with a chunky silver necklace and elevating her height in a pair of heels.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Adrien stars alongside Ana whose accent as Marilyn was blasted as 'awful' on Twitter when the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, while others said she looked nothing like Marilyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oe7jr_0hnuvWzU00
Stylish: The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new locks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHNZy_0hnuvWzU00
Looking good: Tessan donned a black bra and pants set underneath the outfit while elevating her height in a pair of heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shhSO_0hnuvWzU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRpjP_0hnuvWzU00
Gorgeous: She sported a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip while styling her quirky new hair straight

Responding to the backlash Ana, who only learned English in 2015, admitted that she 'didn't grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies'.

'I am proud to have Andrew's trust and the chance to pull it off. I feel like whether you're a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure.'

'My job wasn't to imitate her,' defended Ana, who spent nine months working with dialect coach Jessica Drake.

'I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn't really have one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNWyu_0hnuvWzU00
New film: Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srlsy_0hnuvWzU00
Fashionista: The star has stolen the show with her bold ensembles several times through out the Venice Film Festival

While Blonde is not fully-authorised by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana's performance has had plenty of early plaudits.

The rep for Monroe's estate Marc Rosen told Variety on August 1: 'Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity, and vulnerability.'

The casting was also defended by two-time Oscar winner Brad, who's one of Blonde's six credited producers.

'She is phenomenal in it. That's a tough dress to fill,' the Plan B Entertainment co-founder told ET on August 1.

'It was 10 years in the making. It wasn't until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.'

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis - whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot - have both seen the film and fully approve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmpK5_0hnuvWzU00
Source material: The 54-year-old Kiwi director also served as writer, adapting Joyce Carol Oates' novel Blonde, which boosts the conspiracy theory that the Golden Globe winner was murdered by former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy

Comments / 5

Related
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Jack Ging, character actor best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide, passes away at 90 years of age

The acting world is in mourning on Monday, with news that beloved character actor Jack Ging passed away over the weekend. The actor - best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide and the Clint Eastwood Western High Plains Drifter - passed away at his La Quint, California home at 90 years of age on Friday, September 9, according to Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Marc Rosen
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Blonde#Fishnet#Cuban#American
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere

Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’

New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy