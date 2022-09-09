Read full article on original website
Pecos landowner furious after city builds on property
20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11. The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos...
CASA of Pecos jailing people for a good cause
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Frontier CASA is hosting its 1st Annual Jail-A-Thon in Pecos this September. If you live in Pecos or the surrounding area and you’ve ever wanted to have someone arrested for a good cause, now’s your chance. At 9:00 a.m. on September 23, the local Pecos CASA will be jailing participants in […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Big Spring
The Greenwood Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs with Andrews taking the win 26-10. The Odessa Compass Cougars defeated the Iraan Braves 14-13 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Updated: 5 hours ago. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked...
Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma vs. Kermit
KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma Bulldogs faced the Kermit Yellowjackets. It was a high-scoring game for the bulldogs, they beat the yellow jacket 51-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine vs. Wink
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats beat the alpine Bucks 56-6 on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
