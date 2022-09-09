ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

At least 2 shot in alleged gang-related shooting in Uvalde park 3 months after school massacre

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Two people were shot in a Uvalde park Thursday night as the Texas community is still reeling from the gruesome mass shooting that left 19 kids and two teachers dead last May.

The gunfire, believed to be gang-related, erupted at Uvalde Memorial Park, authorities said. Uvalde police said two juveniles were being treated at a San Antonio hospital; their conditions were unknown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted the incident appears to be connected to gang activity.  State authorities said they were working Uvalde cops and the local sheriff’s department.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said authorities are pursuing two suspects, according to Kens 5 . Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said police were seeking two to three suspects, with cops previously reporting one of the suspects is a minor, KSAT reported.

The shooting occurred in the area around Uvalde Memorial Park, police said.
Google Maps
The gun violence comes months after the Texas community endured one of the worst school shootings in US history.
AP

The news station also reported that authorities said the general public is not in danger.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was “outraged” by the gang violence in Uvalde, in a statement to KXAN . He said the state was sending more law enforcement help to take on gangs in the area.

“Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals,” Abbott said.

The shooting comes after the school district wrapped up its third day of classes for the new school year after the community was devastated by one of the worst school shootings in US history on May 24.

