Two women are found stabbed to death in Suffolk village as murder detectives arrest seriously-injured man

Detectives have begun a double murder inquiry after two females were found dead with stab wounds in a house near Sudbury.

Suffolk Police said officers were called just before 10am on Thursday to the property on Heath Estate, in the village of Great Waldingfield, and found the two dead females.

'A seriously injured man was also located inside the property and was detained. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a serious condition,' the force said.

'At this early stage of the investigation police believe that this is a contained incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

Suffolk Police said officers were called just before 10am on Thursday to the property on Heath Estate (pictured), in the village of Great Waldingfield, and found the two dead females

'Police understand that all three individuals were known to each other.'

Post-mortems will take place on the two females over the coming days, and police said a reported gas leak at the property had been made safe, and residents who were earlier evacuated would be allowed to return home.

'Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information to contact the major investigation team, by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/57943/22.

'Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org', Suffolk Police said.