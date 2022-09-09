Read full article on original website
Howat starts her trip down Memory Lane as Stars top Bluejackets at Otis Park
BEDFORD – Nora Howat, the lone upperclassman on the Bedford North Lawrence roster, will take her final victory laps of her second home this week. It’s the farewell tour every senior dreads, when the memories swell to the surface, when she tries to absorb every detail during her last looks around Otis Park.
BNL blasts past Edgewood with 9-0 win
ELLETTSVILLE – After going silent for so long, Bedford North Lawrence has found its voice. And it’s deafening. Billy Cline and Joseph Brazzell had two goals each as the Stars slammed Edgewood 9-0 for a mercy-rule finish during boys high school soccer action on Monday. BNL (4-3-2) posted...
Stars finish second in HHC at Otis Park
BEDFORD – Brotherly love still exists, at least in a crisis. When her putter self-destructed during the middle of the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament at Otis Park, with the handle breaking apart and hanging limp like a wet noodle, Bedford North Lawrence freshman Kinleigh Root was allowed to replace the broken weapon. Given her brother’s club, she shook off any possible anxiety from the mishap and helped the Stars collect some prizes on Saturday afternoon.
Finalists for the WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol are announced
BEDFORD – Who will be the next WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The finalists listed below will compete on the Main Street Stage on Monday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing...
Results from the 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show released
BEDFORD – The 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show saw multiple vehicles enter the show, to support the Bedford Parks Department on Saturday. The weather turned out to be perfect for show participants and attendees, with great cars and great...
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council meeting Sept. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in person and via Zoom, on Sept.14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
Fall Trash ‘N Treasure event coming to Thornton Park on Friday, September 16th
BEDFORD – One man’s trash, is another man’s treasure as the Bedford Parks Department is set to hold the Fall Trash ‘N Treasure sale on Friday, September 16th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thornton Park. Turn your unwanted items into cash and find everything...
Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series: Leasing Hunting Rights on Private Land set for September 27th
BEDFORD – In part with the Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series, a specialist will be on-site to discuss the pros and cons of leasing the hunting rights to their properties to hunters on Tuesday, September 27th, at the Otis Park Bath House. Rob Haubry with Haubry Wildlife & Forestry...
4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner brings in 180 attendees
WILLIAMS – The 4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by the Lawrence County Tourism and Williams Community Association, saw 180 attendees at the annual event. Guests began to arrive at the bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to Lawrence County Tourism Director Tonya Chastain. Guests parked their vehicles along the roadway leading to the bridge as well as the Williams Dam parking lot.
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
Shawswick VFD participate in mock disaster drill Saturday morning
BEDFORD – The Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department held a mock disaster training on Saturday, in part with the Lawrence County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) to better prepare the department in case of a major emergency. The plan is to teach VFD Firefighters how to best react in certain...
UPDATE: State Road 58 closure postponed in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — The State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run has been postponed in Jackson County. A new start date will be announced. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65.
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
WAYMANSVILLE — A Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle on State Road 58. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident around 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of State Road 58, south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, 38, was...
Obituary: Karen Lynn May
Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
Bedford Plan Commission will meet on Tuesday, September 13th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Needmore Properties, LLC. who is requesting a minor subdivision of their property located at 3325 & 3327 Washington Ave. Bedford, IN. They wish to separate the property into three parcels.
Police Log: September 12, 2022
9:40 p.m. Sean Sarnecki, 39, Bloomington burglary, auto theft,theft. 2:13 p.m. Jason Phillips, 38, Bedford, criminal trespass. 1:01 a.m. Traffic stop at 5th Street and Bell Back Road. 1:53 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard. 3:40 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the...
ISP Trooper investigates fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash claimed a man’s life Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis. Saturday, at 5:15 p.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers, began receiving emergency calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road. When Trooper Daryl...
2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts Contest looking for participants
MITCHELL – The 2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts and Photography Contest is set to return for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Those interested in entering their work in the contest can do so on Sunday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250 404 Sheeks Drive. The entry fee is $5 per person.
