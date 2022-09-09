ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown, IN

wbiw.com

Paoli tennis sweeps past BNL

PAOLI – Paoli conquered Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school tennis action on Monday. The Rams swept to straight-set wins on all the courts. In singles, Isaac McBride bounced Graham Turner 6-0, 6-1 at No.1, Matteo Sumbruni stopped Isaac Bridges 6-1, 7-5 at No.2, and Raygar Minton handled Orion Hill 6-0, 6-1 at No.3.
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

BNL blasts past Edgewood with 9-0 win

ELLETTSVILLE – After going silent for so long, Bedford North Lawrence has found its voice. And it’s deafening. Billy Cline and Joseph Brazzell had two goals each as the Stars slammed Edgewood 9-0 for a mercy-rule finish during boys high school soccer action on Monday. BNL (4-3-2) posted...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish 17th and 18th in Eagle Classic

NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 18th in the boys AA race during the Eagle Classic at Brown County on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 454 points. Indian Creek won the team title with 94. In the AA girls race, the Stars were 17th with 424 points, with Seymour taking the top spot with 113.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish second in HHC at Otis Park

BEDFORD – Brotherly love still exists, at least in a crisis. When her putter self-destructed during the middle of the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament at Otis Park, with the handle breaking apart and hanging limp like a wet noodle, Bedford North Lawrence freshman Kinleigh Root was allowed to replace the broken weapon. Given her brother’s club, she shook off any possible anxiety from the mishap and helped the Stars collect some prizes on Saturday afternoon.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Lynn May

Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Leasa M. Francis

Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner brings in 180 attendees

WILLIAMS – The 4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by the Lawrence County Tourism and Williams Community Association, saw 180 attendees at the annual event. Guests began to arrive at the bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to Lawrence County Tourism Director Tonya Chastain. Guests parked their vehicles along the roadway leading to the bridge as well as the Williams Dam parking lot.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line update

INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

WAYMANSVILLE — A Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle on State Road 58. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident around 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of State Road 58, south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, 38, was...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts Contest looking for participants

MITCHELL – The 2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts and Photography Contest is set to return for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Those interested in entering their work in the contest can do so on Sunday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250 404 Sheeks Drive. The entry fee is $5 per person.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Family of four escape house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Alfred Eugene “Gene” Ramey

Alfred Eugene “Gene” Ramey, 92, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born June 9, 1930, in Mitchell, he was the son of Jonce and Beulah (Irwin) Ramey. He married Virginia Mae Hamilton on September 1, 1962, and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2017.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana hosts US Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders to advance collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sept. 8-9, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted entrepreneurship ecosystem builders from around the nation for the Ecosystem Building Leadership Project (EBLP). The project and event were led by InBIA, a global network of incubators, accelerators, and other entrepreneurship centers. Seventy participants gathered in Indianapolis to build nine pilot projects and nominate a provisional council to continue the project. The IEDC was chosen to host the event given the state’s focus on developing greater infrastructure and support for entrepreneurs.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Truck crashes into building in Yorktown

YORKTOWN — A pickup truck crashed into a building in Yorktown on Friday night. According to the Yorktown Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had crashed into...
YORKTOWN, IN

