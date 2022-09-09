Read full article on original website
Paoli tennis sweeps past BNL
PAOLI – Paoli conquered Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school tennis action on Monday. The Rams swept to straight-set wins on all the courts. In singles, Isaac McBride bounced Graham Turner 6-0, 6-1 at No.1, Matteo Sumbruni stopped Isaac Bridges 6-1, 7-5 at No.2, and Raygar Minton handled Orion Hill 6-0, 6-1 at No.3.
BNL blasts past Edgewood with 9-0 win
ELLETTSVILLE – After going silent for so long, Bedford North Lawrence has found its voice. And it’s deafening. Billy Cline and Joseph Brazzell had two goals each as the Stars slammed Edgewood 9-0 for a mercy-rule finish during boys high school soccer action on Monday. BNL (4-3-2) posted...
Howat starts her trip down Memory Lane as Stars top Bluejackets at Otis Park
BEDFORD – Nora Howat, the lone upperclassman on the Bedford North Lawrence roster, will take her final victory laps of her second home this week. It’s the farewell tour every senior dreads, when the memories swell to the surface, when she tries to absorb every detail during her last looks around Otis Park.
Stars finish 17th and 18th in Eagle Classic
NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 18th in the boys AA race during the Eagle Classic at Brown County on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 454 points. Indian Creek won the team title with 94. In the AA girls race, the Stars were 17th with 424 points, with Seymour taking the top spot with 113.
Stars finish second in HHC at Otis Park
BEDFORD – Brotherly love still exists, at least in a crisis. When her putter self-destructed during the middle of the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament at Otis Park, with the handle breaking apart and hanging limp like a wet noodle, Bedford North Lawrence freshman Kinleigh Root was allowed to replace the broken weapon. Given her brother’s club, she shook off any possible anxiety from the mishap and helped the Stars collect some prizes on Saturday afternoon.
Finalists for the WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol are announced
BEDFORD – Who will be the next WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The finalists listed below will compete on the Main Street Stage on Monday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing...
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
Results from the 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show released
BEDFORD – The 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show saw multiple vehicles enter the show, to support the Bedford Parks Department on Saturday. The weather turned out to be perfect for show participants and attendees, with great cars and great...
Obituary: Karen Lynn May
Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
Obituary: Leasa M. Francis
Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner brings in 180 attendees
WILLIAMS – The 4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by the Lawrence County Tourism and Williams Community Association, saw 180 attendees at the annual event. Guests began to arrive at the bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to Lawrence County Tourism Director Tonya Chastain. Guests parked their vehicles along the roadway leading to the bridge as well as the Williams Dam parking lot.
Fall Trash ‘N Treasure event coming to Thornton Park on Friday, September 16th
BEDFORD – One man’s trash, is another man’s treasure as the Bedford Parks Department is set to hold the Fall Trash ‘N Treasure sale on Friday, September 16th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thornton Park. Turn your unwanted items into cash and find everything...
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council meeting Sept. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in person and via Zoom, on Sept.14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
WAYMANSVILLE — A Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle on State Road 58. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident around 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of State Road 58, south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, 38, was...
2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts Contest looking for participants
MITCHELL – The 2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts and Photography Contest is set to return for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Those interested in entering their work in the contest can do so on Sunday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250 404 Sheeks Drive. The entry fee is $5 per person.
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
Obituary: Alfred Eugene “Gene” Ramey
Alfred Eugene “Gene” Ramey, 92, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born June 9, 1930, in Mitchell, he was the son of Jonce and Beulah (Irwin) Ramey. He married Virginia Mae Hamilton on September 1, 1962, and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2017.
Indiana hosts US Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders to advance collaboration
INDIANAPOLIS – On Sept. 8-9, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted entrepreneurship ecosystem builders from around the nation for the Ecosystem Building Leadership Project (EBLP). The project and event were led by InBIA, a global network of incubators, accelerators, and other entrepreneurship centers. Seventy participants gathered in Indianapolis to build nine pilot projects and nominate a provisional council to continue the project. The IEDC was chosen to host the event given the state’s focus on developing greater infrastructure and support for entrepreneurs.
Truck crashes into building in Yorktown
YORKTOWN — A pickup truck crashed into a building in Yorktown on Friday night. According to the Yorktown Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had crashed into...
