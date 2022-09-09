BEDFORD – Brotherly love still exists, at least in a crisis. When her putter self-destructed during the middle of the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament at Otis Park, with the handle breaking apart and hanging limp like a wet noodle, Bedford North Lawrence freshman Kinleigh Root was allowed to replace the broken weapon. Given her brother’s club, she shook off any possible anxiety from the mishap and helped the Stars collect some prizes on Saturday afternoon.

