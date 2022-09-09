ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept....
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Interstate Fair honors first responders on ‘heroes day’

SPOKANE, Wash. – First responders were honored at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Sunday, with free admission and ceremonies. All active duty military, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police and hospital staff were eligible for the free admission. In turn, an honor guard, Spokane County Pipes and Drums, the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
DAVENPORT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews make progress containing Seven Bays fire

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire was 65% contained by Saturday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The fire had burned approximately 1,232 acres northwest of Davenport. No evacuations or road closures were in place, and 151 firefighters were assigned to the fire. Updated: Sept. 10...
DAVENPORT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index Sunday before taking part in outdoor activities. As of noon, the air quality is in the “Unhealth for all groups” range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the “very unhealth” range.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Inaugural stair stepper challenge in honor of those who died on 9/11 underway

MEAD, Wash. – The inaugural “Step to Remember” stair-stepper challenge to honor those who died on 9/11 is underway in Mead. Local first responders are working on climbing 110 floors in full gear, weighing about 30-40 lbs., in remembrance of the flights of stairs first responders walked on Sept. 11, 2001.
MEAD, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
FOX 28 Spokane

Junior Fire Academy teaches safety skills for kid

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Fire Department (SFD) hosted its annual “Junior Fire Academy” on Sunday at River Park Square. Junior Fire Academy provides kids and families an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a firefighter while learning important safety information. “Junior...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

El Katif Shriners Center to host 2nd annual 9/11 memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. – The El Katif Shriners Center will be hosting a 9/11 memorial event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will honor the first responders who died on 9/11 and award local first responders for their acts of heroism. Organizers also hope to connect communities...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Northwest BachFest kicks off

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it’s 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The “Oud to Joy” trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
SPOKANE, WA

