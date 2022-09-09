Read full article on original website
Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm...
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept....
Coeur d’Alene Fire Department issues complete outdoor burn-ban over poor air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) has instituted a complete ban on all outside burning, at the recommendation of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Air quality across the region has remained in the “unhealthy” range since Sunday due to wildfire smoke....
Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup...
Spokane County Interstate Fair honors first responders on ‘heroes day’
SPOKANE, Wash. – First responders were honored at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Sunday, with free admission and ceremonies. All active duty military, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police and hospital staff were eligible for the free admission. In turn, an honor guard, Spokane County Pipes and Drums, the...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
Crews make progress containing Seven Bays fire
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire was 65% contained by Saturday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The fire had burned approximately 1,232 acres northwest of Davenport. No evacuations or road closures were in place, and 151 firefighters were assigned to the fire. Updated: Sept. 10...
Two injured in South Hill shooting, deputies searching for third person involved
SPOKANE, Wash. – At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Hill, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A third person, possibly a juvenile, may have also been injured, though they have not been identified at this time. Around 8:30 p.m....
First responders climb 110 floors to honor those lost during 9/11 in inaugural Step To Remember fundraiser
MEAD, Wash. – Fire trucks, SWAT vehicles and exercise equipment adorned a parking lot in Mead on Sunday. Dozens of people spent the day climbing stair machines, honoring those who gave their lives responding to the September 11th attacks and raising money for local charities. “Just trying to honor...
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index Sunday before taking part in outdoor activities. As of noon, the air quality is in the “Unhealth for all groups” range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the “very unhealth” range.
Inaugural stair stepper challenge in honor of those who died on 9/11 underway
MEAD, Wash. – The inaugural “Step to Remember” stair-stepper challenge to honor those who died on 9/11 is underway in Mead. Local first responders are working on climbing 110 floors in full gear, weighing about 30-40 lbs., in remembrance of the flights of stairs first responders walked on Sept. 11, 2001.
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
Central Valley School District moves outdoor activities inside due to air quality
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Central Valley School District is moving outdoor activities inside due to unhealthy air quality. All after school activities and athletics may be canceled. If this is the case, the school and/or coaches will communicate. FOX28 Spokane©
Junior Fire Academy teaches safety skills for kid
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Fire Department (SFD) hosted its annual “Junior Fire Academy” on Sunday at River Park Square. Junior Fire Academy provides kids and families an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a firefighter while learning important safety information. “Junior...
El Katif Shriners Center to host 2nd annual 9/11 memorial
SPOKANE, Wash. – The El Katif Shriners Center will be hosting a 9/11 memorial event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will honor the first responders who died on 9/11 and award local first responders for their acts of heroism. Organizers also hope to connect communities...
Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
Northwest BachFest kicks off
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it’s 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The “Oud to Joy” trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony at ground zero begins with tolling bell, moment of silence, 21 years after terror attacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony at ground zero begins with tolling bell, moment of silence, 21 years after terror attacks.
City Council to consider changing how the city spends civil asset forfeiture fund
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council will discuss legislation to change how the city spends funds from the it’s civil asset forfeiture account at its meeting Monday evening. Civil asset forfeiture is a process in which law enforcement officers take property or money from people who are...
