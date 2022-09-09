ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Vaccines tsar will lead new energy taskforce in bid to slash bills amid cost of living crisis

By Harriet Line
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A new energy taskforce which will buy supplies directly in a bid to reduce household bills will be led by the former vaccines tsar.

The team, headed by Madelaine McTernan, ex-director general of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, has begun negotiations with both domestic and international energy suppliers to try to agree long-term contracts.

It is hoped the taskforce will reduce the price suppliers charge for energy and increase the security of its supply. Her taskforce will also negotiate with renewable producers to reduce the prices they charge.

The action is among measures being taken by the Government to reduce the cost of energy over time, as well as helping households and businesses with soaring energy bills.

The Treasury is also announcing a joint scheme with the Bank of England to address liquidity requirements faced by energy firms in UK wholesale gas and electricity markets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuhnL_0hnuuV4Y00
Madelaine McTernan, ex-director general of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, will lead a new energy task force designed to negotiate with domestic and international energy suppliers to try to agree long-term contracts in a bid to reduce household bills

In April, Miss McTernan was appointed to spearhead a new hormone replacement therapy (HRT) supply taskforce to address shortages faced by some women.

She is also a director at UK Government Investments (UKGI).

Prior to joining the vaccines taskforce, she was a managing director and head of UK mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse and once worked at Lehman Brothers.

Before her investment banking career, she was a corporate lawyer at Freshfields, working on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

Miss McTernan studied law at Trinity College, Cambridge, graduating in 1997.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said yesterday that the Government's action would 'invigorate the long term reforms we need to complete, to resolve the underlying problems in the energy market and ensure the British people enjoy affordable and plentiful energy in future'.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial

The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change. Past research into climate change scepticism has focused on sociodemographics. It has found people are more likely to express scepticism if they are older, male, highly value individualistic beliefs and don’t value the environment. These characteristics are generally entrenched. It means this information, while interesting, may be of little use when trying to increase public support for climate action. Our latest...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Slash
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy