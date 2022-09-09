Read full article on original website
CM golf does well at Lewisburg Invite
LEWISBURG, PA – Four Central Mountain golfers attended the Lewisburg High School Invitational Saturday at the Bucknell Golf Course. The invitational saw 42 of the area’s top golfers from 13 different schools complete on a beautiful afternoon. Nick Mahoney from Lewisburg came away with the low score of 73.
CM golfers continue solid season
PAXINOS, PA – Central Mountain Golf traveled to Indian Hills Golf Course to play a league match against Shamokin Area High School on Monday and notched another win. Central Mountain came out on top with a score of 164-221. Griffin Walizer had the low score of the day with a 38 and Evan Walker was right behind shooting a 39. Next match is this Wednesday at home against Shikellamy High School.
LH football drops home opener to Mercyhurst
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a tremendous defensive effort in the first half, which led to a 7-6 Lock Haven lead, the Bald Eagles (1-1) dropped their 2022 home-opener to visiting Mercyhurst (2-0) 49-7 Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West Crossover action. Lock Haven opened the...
Coach Malinak honored at CM Heritage Homecoming
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – One of the highlights at last Friday’s Central Mountain Heritage Homecoming football game was a special pre-game presentation to retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak. Members of one of the venerable coach’s outstanding teams, from the Lock Haven High School...
Beverly A. Marcaccio
Beverly A. Marcaccio, 85, recently of 360 E. Park St., Lock Haven, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital. Born May 29, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Fye. On November 12, 1955, Beverly married Romeo Marcaccio, sharing 57...
15 Central Mountain Middle School teachers’ recipients in Subaru Adopt-a-Classroom program
MILL HALL, PA – Blaise Alexander Subaru selected the Central Mountain Middle School as this year’s recipient in its continuing Adopt-A-School program and Dave Kelley, general manager of the dealership in Montoursville, was on hand Monday to recognize 15 middle school teachers with gift boxes to help cover the cost of their teaching supplies.
Penn State tames Bobcats, 46-10, in home-opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – Penn State Football defeated Ohio, 46-10, in its 2022 home opener at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Freshman Nicholas Singleton had a breakout-performance with 10 carries for 179 yards, including 70 and 44-yard touchdowns and a 48-yard run. Singleton’s first career touchdown was the longest run since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run versus Pitt in 2019. His 179 yards are a school record for a Beaver Stadium debut.
Mark P. Kleinle
Mark P. Kleinle, 70, of Lock Haven died Friday, September 9 th 2022 peacefully with his family by his side. Born on August 6, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Virginia Heimbach and late Leroy. Kleinle, Jr. Mark was a 1970 graduate of East Stroudsburg...
Stephen N. Eyer
Stephen N. Eyer, 79 passed away on Sunday September 4, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven. He was born November 4, 1942 to the late Mary “Mame” Poorman and Calvin “Bill” Eyer of Castanea. Steve was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School where he met...
9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
2nd Monday Dinner at First United Methodist
RENOVO, PA – The Renovo First United Methodist Church on 7th Street in Renovo will hold their 2nd Monday of the Month Dinner on Monday, September 12 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The dinner is Drive Up and will include: Slow Roasted Succulent And Tender Roast Beef, accompanied by Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, with Gravy, Green Beans This tasty meal Is followed up with an assortment of Home-Made Deserts. The cost is $12.00.
Traffic delays expected for beam setting on Route 64 bridge in Lamar
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT is alerting area drivers to expect delays next week, as beam setting takes place on a Route 64 bridge in Porter Township. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. On Friday, Sept. 16, beams will arrive on site and be...
Dean Lowell Bair, Jr.
Dean Lowell Bair, Jr. of 725 Bressler Street Lock Haven, formally of 841 West Fourth Street Lock Haven, passed away on September 3, 2022. Dean was born on October 30, 1964 in Lock Haven to the late Dean L. Bair and Thelma Rogers Bair. Dean attended Keystone Central School District...
City council gives okay to permit for new Veterans Park in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council Monday night wasted no time in approving a permit request for a new Veterans Park planned for the current site, across from the Clinton County Courthouse on E. Water Street. Dave Harger, representing project developer Harger Utility Charities, asked council for release of...
Larry F. Nelen
Larry F. Nelen, 64, of North Bend passed away Thursday, Sept., 8, 2022 at his residence. Born June 5, 1958 in Renovo he was a son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Byrnes) Nelen. Larry was married to the former Joanne M. Fleisher who died August 18, 2022. They were married for 42 years.
