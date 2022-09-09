Read full article on original website
Related
935wain.com
Post 15 Troopers And Officers Honored At Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony
COLUMBIA, KY. (9-9-2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 Troopers and Officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
WHAS 11
Wendy's Ecoli outbreak spreads to Indiana and Kentucky
According to the CDC there are now 11 cases in Indiana and one in Kentucky. This is out of at least 97 illnesses and 43 hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court document reveals new bond conditions for Brett Hankison; Kyle Meany appeals his termination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new court document in Brett Hankison’s federal case shows the former Louisville Metro Police detective has retained counsel and has had a change in bond conditions. The indictment against Hankison accuses him of using excessive force when he blindly fired 10 shots into Breonna...
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
Changes coming to these 14 local Walmarts
Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
Comments / 0