Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
NBC New York
NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops
Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
NBC Connecticut
nypressnews.com
3 Children Found Unconscious on Brooklyn Beach; Woman in Custody
Three children were found unconscious on the shoreline in Brooklyn and taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman believed to be their mother, who was discovered shoeless on the boardwalk in Coney Island about 2 miles away has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. According to...
VIDEO: Man, 66, slammed to ground in Queens robbery; duo at large
The NYPD released a video of a wild Queens robbery that forced a 66-year-old man to the ground early Sunday.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NBC New York
Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack
Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
News 12
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Man's face broken after stranger punches him unprovoked near Central Park
The 27-year-old victim was walking on W. 65th Street, less than a block away from Central Park West, around 11:15 a.m. Friday when he was approached by his attacker.
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
NBC New York
Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later
A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
NYPD: Three children dead, mother found wandering the Coney Island boardwalk barefoot
Police are investigating the deaths of three children. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey is pictured center-right at a press conference this morning. Police are investigating the cause of the deaths. [ more › ]
2 people injured in shooting after dispute on Bronx street
Two people were injured early Saturday after being shot during a dispute on a Bronx sidewalk, authorities said.
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
New York City woman dies after being impaled on fence after struck by car
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department reported that a Bronx woman impaled...
fox5ny.com
NYC block hires its own armed security guards to patrol crime-ridden neighborhood
NEW YORK - Residents of a block in Manhattan's Greenwich Village got so fed up with the loitering, drugs, panhandling, and crime that they teamed up to pay for their own private security. They say things have gotten worse since the pandemic started in the city. It's taking place on...
VIDEO: Knife-wielding robber mugs man with walker in Bronx elevator
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A robber in the Bronx was caught on surveillance video mugging a 69-year-old man with a walker inside an elevator, police said. The robbery happened inside a building on Bryant Avenue in Hunts Point around 7:20 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The knife-wielding robber approached the victim as […]
