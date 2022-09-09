Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days
Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
