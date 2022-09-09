ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days

Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Weekly Weather Lab: Where’s our fall weather been?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Weekly Weather Lab is a weekly weather explainer segment airing every Sunday night on KMVT news at 10. In each segment I aim to explain weather and other similar science phenomena...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Entertainment
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway

For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Walk to end Alzheimer’s held this weekend in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Alzheimer’s Association, and C.S.I. partnered Saturday morning for the Annual ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ in Twin Falls. The goal of the walk is to raise money for Alzheimer’s in hopes of finding a...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Ainsworth Blick, Debra Kay

BUHL—Debra Kay Ainsworth Blick, 52, of Buhl, Idaho passed away September 6, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
BUHL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Comedy Show#Improv Comedy#Orpheum Theatre#True Crime
etxview.com

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Who are the Unitarian Universalists? That’s just one of the questions that is often asked about this religion. The roots of both Unitarianism and Universalism reach back to the dawning years of the Christian church. In 1961, these two traditions combined in the US to form the Unitarian Universalist Association. Today, the UU faith has evolved from the very earliest days to honor eight Principles used to guide us in our lives.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year

The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Lincoln County Connections continues to increase access to transportation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last December, the Lincoln County Transportation Board launched Lincoln County Connections, in an effort to improve access to transportation. “My philosophy is that in 2022, access shouldn’t be an issue, there is ways to get there from here,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the Chair of the Transportation Board.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
JEROME, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy