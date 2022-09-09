Read full article on original website
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
Massive fire erupts at warehouse in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way. Right now Opportunity Way at Meridian Parkway is closed as the firefight continues. This...
3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
Two people shot to death in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the area near N. Waterman Avenue and E. Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Three people were shot and two people died as a result of...
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
Fairview Fire now more than halfway contained
Crews continue to make progress as they battle the Fairview Fire in Hemet. As of Monday, the fire is 49% contained.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run
A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."
Massive fire breaks out at Chino Airport, destroying hangar
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out at Chino Airport Saturday morning, destroying one hangar. According to Chino Valley Fire, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a hangar in the airport just before 2 a.m. No nearby buildings were damaged. The cause and origin...
Flash Flood Warning in effect for areas near Riverside County
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday for areas near Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Further north, a Flood Advisory was issued for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Average LA County gas prices goes up for 10th straight day
LOS ANGELES - The average gas price per gallon in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.392. The average price has increased 14.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.8 cents...
Opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest postponed due to Radford Fire
The opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is being pushed back to next weekend after the area was hit by a massive brush fire. Organizers announced the initial opening weekend, September 10 and 11, will be postponed to September 17 and 18. Those who pre-purchased tickets to September 10...
Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
