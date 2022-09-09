ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

foxla.com

Massive fire erupts at warehouse in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way. Right now Opportunity Way at Meridian Parkway is closed as the firefight continues. This...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

Two people shot to death in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the area near N. Waterman Avenue and E. Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Three people were shot and two people died as a result of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
BANNING, CA
foxla.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run

A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Massive fire breaks out at Chino Airport, destroying hangar

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out at Chino Airport Saturday morning, destroying one hangar. According to Chino Valley Fire, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a hangar in the airport just before 2 a.m. No nearby buildings were damaged. The cause and origin...
CHINO, CA
foxla.com

Average LA County gas prices goes up for 10th straight day

LOS ANGELES - The average gas price per gallon in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.392. The average price has increased 14.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.8 cents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
ANAHEIM, CA

