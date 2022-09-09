Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO