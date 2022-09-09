ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party

A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies after being stabbed in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco say one man is dead after he was stabbed on the 4700 block of 3rd St. Police say they received a call just before 6:30am about a possible stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 33-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Lombard Street [San Francisco, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Steiner Street. The fatal collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., in the area of Steiner Street and Lombard Street. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash still remain unclear. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. However,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant

Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple

How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodgressing.com

Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]

It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
LOS GATOS, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim

… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
