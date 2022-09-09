Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
Cafe 382 Renames Itself ‘Brothers Cafe’ and Plans to Expand
Brothers Cafe looks to open in San Mateo and Millbrae.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Years in the making, SFMTA’s Central Subway project could be open for business this fall
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by San Francisco on Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of Muni’s decades-long project to extend rail lines from Chinatown to Mission Bay’s Chase Center. Buttigieg was alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city transportation heads at...
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
KTVU FOX 2
Man dies after being stabbed in San Francisco
Police in San Francisco say one man is dead after he was stabbed on the 4700 block of 3rd St. Police say they received a call just before 6:30am about a possible stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 33-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
San Bruno BART station reopens after person found dead on platform, officials say
San Bruno BART station temporarily shut down Sunday afternoon after a person was found dead on the platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Lombard Street [San Francisco, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Steiner Street. The fatal collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., in the area of Steiner Street and Lombard Street. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash still remain unclear. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. However,...
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant
Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Dublin double homicide victim Maria Tran remembers her 'beautiful soul'
"It hurt to the core to know someone murdered her. Heaven got another angel," said a friend of Maria Tran
foodgressing.com
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim
… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy police activity shuts down 2 lanes on Highway 4 near Antioch
A reported crash and heavy police presence has shut down two lanes of westbound Highway 4 near Antioch. The Hillcrest off-ramp has also been closed, and a Sig Alert has been issued.
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
Comments / 0