Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July.

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

At 5:23 a.m. on July 30, officers were called to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.

Additional 911 callers later reported that one of the men had been shot and the other had fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man, later identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ronnal Hines, unresponsive on the ground at a gas station. He was declared dead at the scene.

