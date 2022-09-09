ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man shot at Plainville apartment complex

Plainville police are investigating a shooting.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River

Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Ceremonies held in Conn. for 21st anniversary of 9/11

Conn. (WFSB) - Memorials are being held throughout Connecticut on Sunday to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Connecticut fire departments are holding ceremonies and memorials for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Here is a list of ceremonies that are being held:. Avon Fire Department’s 9/11 Ceremony. The ceremony...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

First Responder mass held in Waterbury for 9/11

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A First Responder mass was held on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in recognition of the tragic events of 9-11. Mass was at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Immaculate Church). The sermon was delivered by Fr James Sullivan. Members of the Waterbury Police and Fire Department filed in and were […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck

2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Community Policy