ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man shot at Plainville apartment complex
Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case. AMAZING K9 DUOS: CT State Police K9 Chaplain and Trooper Valdes. We meet K9 Chaplain and his partner, Trooper First Class Rodney Valdes with the Connecticut State Police.
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River
Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case
AMAZING K9 DUOS: CT State Police K9 Chaplain and Trooper Valdes. We meet K9 Chaplain and his partner, Trooper First Class Rodney Valdes with the Connecticut State Police. Plainville police are investigating a shooting.
Eyewitness News
Ceremonies held in Conn. for 21st anniversary of 9/11
Conn. (WFSB) - Memorials are being held throughout Connecticut on Sunday to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Connecticut fire departments are holding ceremonies and memorials for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Here is a list of ceremonies that are being held:. Avon Fire Department’s 9/11 Ceremony. The ceremony...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
First Responder mass held in Waterbury for 9/11
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A First Responder mass was held on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in recognition of the tragic events of 9-11. Mass was at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Immaculate Church). The sermon was delivered by Fr James Sullivan. Members of the Waterbury Police and Fire Department filed in and were […]
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
Eyewitness News
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of pointing gun at driver following road rage incident in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man who was driving with a 9-year-old relative in a pickup truck is accused of pulling out a handgun during a road rage incident. Plymouth police charged 43-year-old Floyd Morey with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. According to police, Morey was behind the...
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp.
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
