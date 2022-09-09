ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Family loses home after lightning strikes electrical box

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A family in North Fort Myers had to evacuate their home after lightning struck an electrical box and sparked a fire which spread to their attic.

The fire happened on Poinsettia Drive, according to the North Fort Myers Fire Control District.

Four people were inside when the fire started. Fire crews said the home is unlivable due to the heavy smoke and water damage inside.

The Red Cross is working to help the family find a place to stay in the meantime. Fire officials said the family moved into the home six months ago from Miami.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples

A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee woman arrested for striking patrol vehicle, leading deputies on chase

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after Collier County deputies say she intentionally struck a patrol car multiple times and then led authorities on a chase. Lidia Esperanza Ajca-Tebalan, of Immokalee, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
IMMOKALEE, FL
