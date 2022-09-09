Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire: California Wildfire Update, Sept. 11
California Wildfires: The Mosquito Fire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. The massive fire has forced 11,000 from their homes.
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
'You’re not welcome' | 24/7 patrols in Mosquito Fire to deter potential looters
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes in Placer and El Dorado counties already has some potential looters eyeing vacant properties. The so-called Mosquito Fire is burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties, growing to nearly 47,000 acres with 11,000...
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
Mosquito Fire now larger than 65 square miles | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to CalFire. It's burned 46,587 acres as of CalFire's last update Sunday night.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
Mosquito Fire: How to find out if your home was damaged in the wildfire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced that there's a new way for people to find out whether their homes were damaged in the Mosquito Fire. Authorities said Cal Fire's Damage Inspection Specialist Team started assessments and is currently working in the Volcanoville, Georgetown...
Sierra Sun
5 areas in Placer County renamed to scrub racist term for Native women
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The U.S. government has ordered the renaming of hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands to erase a racist term for Native American women, including five places in Placer County and two in El Dorado County. New names for about...
El Dorado County deputy saves elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy saved an elderly couple from the Mosquito Fire. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the couple called in from the evacuated area along Volcanoville Road to say they were stuck inside the fire line with no way to escape.
11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so...
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
Mosquito Fire evacuees desperate to return to their homes
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been almost a week since the Mosquito Fire evacuees had to shift gears into survival mode and leave their homes. Several of them didn't even have the opportunity to pack up essentials, but there are evacuation centers like the Cameron Park Community Center that are providing help.
Government Technology
State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires
(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
Mosquito Fire largest fire in California, 0% contained | Updates, evacuations, fire maps, road closures
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is 0% contained. Flames...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
California weather helps firefighters in Mosquito Fire but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
