Placer County, CA

FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
ABC10

11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so...
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
ABC10

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ABC10

Mosquito Fire evacuees desperate to return to their homes

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been almost a week since the Mosquito Fire evacuees had to shift gears into survival mode and leave their homes. Several of them didn't even have the opportunity to pack up essentials, but there are evacuation centers like the Cameron Park Community Center that are providing help.
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
