College football: After string of close losses, UW-Stout looks to take next step in WIAC

The UW-Stout football team has been on the cusp of competing with the top dogs in the WIAC for a few years. Now with their most experienced group in that span, the Blue Devils want to finally break through.

Stout went 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the WIAC last season, but three of their five conference losses came by one possession. The need to finish out games has driven the Blue Devils all offseason, and now they want to set the record straight.