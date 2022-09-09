A former major league pitcher who finished his baseball career with the Boston Red Sox was killed Sunday in a car crash. Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native who retired from baseball in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer in New York, was on his way to an assignment at the World Trade Center for an event commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when he was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way in the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO