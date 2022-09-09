Read full article on original website
Related
LI school bus driver shortage strands special needs students
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Parents of some students with special needs on Long Island are scrambling for solutions after starting the school year this week with no bus service.Their bus company blames the nationwide school bus driver shortage, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, families are struggling to find alternate ways to school."At least I managed to get to school. I was lucky. But a lot of other kids, they didn't get that," 12th grader Kyle Buttner said.Kyle's bus arrived an hour late for his first day of school. For others, the wait continues.The First Student bus company notified BOCES,...
Hartford readies for PRIDE event
On Saturday, Hartford PRIDE will be holding its 13th annual festival and concert. Entitled “Together We Persevere”, the gathering will feature some 100 exhibitors, along with a free concert by singer CeCe Peniston, food, and other entertainment.
Eyewitness News
Healthcare workers at Windham Hospital may go on strike
WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Healthcare workers say a strike could be possible at Windham Hospital. The union sent out a statement, saying they are prepared to walk off the job if that’s what it takes. They are in the middle of contract negotiations at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, and...
Eyewitness News
Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan. A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross. While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there...
Comments / 0