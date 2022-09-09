Read full article on original website
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News
Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan. A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross. While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there...
Register Citizen
Pride flag rises on Green, marking 24th Pride New Haven Festival
NEW HAVEN — “It’s more than you, it is more than me. No matter what we are, we are a family.”. As Robin Fierce sang “Family” from the “Dreamgirls” musical, a pride flag was being raised behind her Monday afternoon on the Green,marking the beginning of the 2022 Pride New Haven Festival.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Large black bear crashes Connecticut birthday party, chows down on cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A large black bear recently crashed a 2-year-old Connecticut boy’s birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. Laura Durst, of West Hartford, says she was hosting a party for her son when the grizzly suddenly popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
New housing units in Clay-Arsenal neighborhood welcome first-time homeowners to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford cut the ribbon Monday on three new two-unit houses on Edwards Street in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood. All the homeowners are first-time homeowners. Mayor Luke Bronin said the project shows new homeownership opportunities that are affordable and sustainable can be done. "It combines...
Eyewitness News
Heritage Village in Southbury losing its community resource officer
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - There’s been a change at the state’s largest senior housing complex, and residents are not happy. Heritage Village in Southbury is losing its community resource officer. The facility has close to 5,000 residents and it’s 20-percent bigger than most Connecticut towns. Roeli Johansson...
Know Him? Police Look To ID Person Who Entered Girl’s Bedroom At Bristol Home
Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who allegedly entered the room of a young girl at a home in Connecticut during the early morning hours. The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive. According to Lt....
Bristol Press
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Crews spend hours on scene of house fire in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
newhavenarts.org
Listen: Gather New Haven Festival
Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
