Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan. A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross. While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Pride flag rises on Green, marking 24th Pride New Haven Festival

NEW HAVEN — “It’s more than you, it is more than me. No matter what we are, we are a family.”. As Robin Fierce sang “Family” from the “Dreamgirls” musical, a pride flag was being raised behind her Monday afternoon on the Green,marking the beginning of the 2022 Pride New Haven Festival.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Heritage Village in Southbury losing its community resource officer

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - There’s been a change at the state’s largest senior housing complex, and residents are not happy. Heritage Village in Southbury is losing its community resource officer. The facility has close to 5,000 residents and it’s 20-percent bigger than most Connecticut towns. Roeli Johansson...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews spend hours on scene of house fire in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newhavenarts.org

Listen: Gather New Haven Festival

Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
NEW HAVEN, CT

