ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Grenadier Guards are on notice to take part in memorial events.. and will also bear Her Majesty's coffin at state funeral

By Marc Nicol
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Grenadier Guards will lead the Army’s contribution to the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

Elizabeth II was the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief and its senior company is called the Queen’s Company.

However, as the Queen’s Company is currently deployed on force protection duties in Iraq, a company made up of newly qualified guardsmen is expected to step in.

Last night, guardsmen were put on six hours’ notice to take part in events to mark her reign, which are known to the troops as Operation Bridge. They were ordered to have haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics. Coffin bearers, known as the Bearer Party, have been selected from Nijmegen Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz9LW_0hnutIo800
The Grenadier Guards will lead the Army’s contribution in memorial events for Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiH0B_0hnutIo800
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip prior to The Queen's Company Grenadier Guards ceremonial review in 2003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA0MC_0hnutIo800
Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess,  during a visit to carry out an annual inspection of the 14th company, Grenadier Guards in 1949
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwZVC_0hnutIo800
Queen Elizabeth II, Colonel-in-Chief, Grenadier Guards, having her photo taken with the Guards after inspecting them in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Tkmf_0hnutIo800
The Grenadier Guards who carry the coffin will wear special rubber boots to reduce the chance of slipping

The six coffin bearers, all of whom stand at least 6ft tall, will be issued with rubber boots so they are less likely to slip while carrying Her Majesty. A Guards source said: ‘The soles of normal guard boots are made of wood and steel and are very slippery. So it is much safer to wear rubber.

‘But the rubber boots are only issued for special occasions so there is a rush on to get everyone involved fitted.

‘In the absence of Queen’s Company, Nijmegen Company will lead the funeral party and provide guards as and when Her Majesty is lying in state.’

Yesterday afternoon the Grenadier Guards’ drill sergeant – who is responsible for ceremonial duties – summoned senior soldiers for a briefing at Lille Barracks in Aldershot. Troops from regiments that traditionally take part in such occasions, including the Royal Artillery who perform gun salutes, were put on stand-by.

The Grenadier Guards is the most senior regular Army regiment and dates back to 1656 – it was raised as Lord Wentworth’s Regiment to protect the exiled Charles II.

State events to mark the passing of Her Majesty will include personnel from the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

Comments / 23

Gary Slomczynski
3d ago

Need to hear God save the Queen by the guitar player from Queen!! He did at her 50th anniversary!! On the Roof of the Palace!!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

We salute you, Ma'am: Emotional police officer breaks down outside Palace as heads of the Armed Forces say the Queen 'understood the burdens and the glory of a life in uniform'

Members of the armed forces and police have paid personal homage to the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Tributes have poured in across the United Kingdom from service personnel, including the country's highest-ranking members of the army, navy, RAF and police force. As the Commander-in-Chief of...
POLITICS
The Independent

No uniform for Harry but exception made for Andrew at lying in state vigil

The Duke of Sussex has been denied the chance to wear military uniform as he mourns the Queen, even though his disgraced uncle the Duke of York will be permitted to do so at the lying in state vigil.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, will be in civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.These are the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh, which took place on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years

The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Ii
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Coffin#Bear#Her Majesty#Royal Artillery#The Queen S Company#The Bearer Party#Nijmegen Company#Lille Barracks
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew was not 'worried by inhibitions' as he hugged his daughter and gestured to the crowd with 'empathetic praying hands' after memorial church service in Balmoral, says body language expert

Prince Andrew seemed 'less worried' by inhibitions than other senior members of the royal family who gathered in Balmoral today to pay tribute to the Queen, according to a body language expert. Her Majesty died at the Scottish estate on Thursday, aged 96, with a Buckingham Palace statement saying the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy