ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
International Business Times

Prince William's Apparent Lack Of Chivalry Toward Kate Angers Twitter [Video]

The Sussexes joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death and the highly anticipated, moving reunion managed to warm the hearts of royal detractors to some level. But in the last few moments of their public appearance, a seemingly dissociated connection between William and Kate subtly played out in front of the crowd, kicking up a storm on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
Us Weekly

Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos

Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Ukrainian#British#Commonwealth#The White House#French
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s death announced via traditional easel display in front of Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace workers announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a traditional easel display on the gates of the palace.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows two officials walking up to the front gates of the royal residence. They then attached the easel.An easel was also attached outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, Scotland.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
U.K.
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?

Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy