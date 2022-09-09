Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
FOX Sports
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
FOX Sports
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
FOX Sports
Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders. It...
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers see predicted growing pains with young WRs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Watson juked past eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson on a deep route up the Green Bay sideline on his first NFL snap, putting the rookie wide receiver in prime position to haul in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. The ball arrived in...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Packers shelve Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard to open vs. Vikes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers still don't have their offensive line at full strength. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering...
FOX Sports
Pirates and Cardinals play, winner claims 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (82-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-87, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -211, Pirates +176; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson turned down $250 million extension from Ravens
Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension came and went, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Sunday, FOX's Jay Glazer...
FOX Sports
Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Freeman was asked whether his...
FOX Sports
Bucs running game, defense can make Tom Brady's job easier
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady likes the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season, showcasing a greater commitment to running the ball as well as a strong, confident defense capable of making the 45-year-old quarterback’s job a little easier. “The run game, defense, that’ll win you...
FOX Sports
Bears stun 49ers: Thoughts on Justin Fields, improved defense in Week 1 win
It's what the Chicago Bears have done all offseason: make the best of their circumstances. Their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers was no different. Despite what should have been unplayable field conditions, the Bears found a way, upsetting Trey Lance and the 49ers 19-10. Things started out horribly...
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
FOX Sports
Will Seahawks spoil Russell Wilson's Broncos debut and return to Seattle? | What's Wright
On the first Monday Night Football of the season, Nick Wright previews Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut and return to Seattle. Watch as he lays out the possibility of Russ's former team spoiling his return.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams OUT: 'Serious' Injury in Win Over Broncos
Adams suffered the injury while blitzing Russell Wilson and forcing a third down incompletion, now creating concerns about future availability.
FOX Sports
Should the Cowboys go get Jimmy G? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard explains why he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. "The 49ers are not trading Jimmy G — one word, insurance."
