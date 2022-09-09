Elisabeth Moss dazzles in yellow gown while Yvonne Strahovski stuns in red as they lead stars attending The Handmaid's Tale premiere at 2022 Toronto International Film Festival... as show is renewed for sixth and final season

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski looked glamorous while attending The Handmaid's Tale premiere at 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

Moss, 40, was a bright vision as she dazzled in a plunging yellow long-sleeve gown that was gathered into a star-like pattern over her midriff.

Meanwhile her onscreen antagonist, 40, showed off her incredible physique in a form-fitting red hot dress.

Moss - who plays protagonist June Osborne on the dystopian series - wore her shoulder-length blonde tresses parted in the middle and styled into loose waves.

The Los Angeles native allowed her natural features to shine through at the event, wearing only a touch of mascara and pink lipstick.

She appeared to be in high spirits and smiled up a storm for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Strahovski - who plays Serena Joy Waterford on the series - opted for a slick look, wearing her blonde tresses parted on the side and straightened to perfection.

The Australian actress kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a few delicate silver pieces.

As for glam, she wore a touch of lipstick and highlighted her piercing blue eyes with black eyeliner.

Her costar Madeline Brewer, 30, showed off her taut midriff in a racy black leather bra top with a black criss-cross going across her chest.

Brewer - who plays Janine Lindo on the series - accessorized with classy black slacks and showed off her black pedicure in strappy black heels.

She wore her auburn tresses lightly curled and parted on the side.

Christine Ko, 34, looked incredible in a sleeveless white mini dress, which she paired with an elegant coat featuring colorful beaded floral accents.

The actress paired the ensemble with open-toe gold heels and large pink rose earrings.

Also at the premiere was Amanda Brugel, 44, who flashed a bit of midriff and cleavage in a chic black gown with cut outs.

Meanwhile Ever Carradine, 48, showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless black tulle dress with matching black heels.

She accessorized with a very sizable sparkling ring on her hand and a matching set of diamond earrings.

O-T Fagbenle, 41, was dapper as ever in a white metallic suit, which he paired with a white shirt and matching sneakers for the occasion.

The actor - who plays Moss' onscreen husband Luke - sported a silver and pepper beard for the occasion.

Meanwhile her other onscreen love interest Max Minghella, 36, looked classy in a powder baby blue suit, which he wore with white sneakers and a white shirt.

Sam Jaeger, 45, looked smart in a dark olive green double breasted suit with a white turtleneck underneath.

Bradley Whitford, 62, - known for his portrayal of Joseph Lawrence - rocked a navy tuxedo with white Nike sneakers.

Meanwhile the show's creator, Bruce Miller, sported a plaid jacket over a blue shirt and mustard yellow pants.

All together: The cast took a moment to gather for a group photo, with Moss and Yvonne in the middle

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the show takes place in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead founded on what used to be the United States.

Women are reduced to a status far beneath that of men, deprived of such basic rights as being permitted to read or use money.

'Handmaids' are the women forced under veils and subjected to a form of slavery in which they are repeatedly raped for the purpose of producing children.

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to premiere on Hulu on September 14, with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays.

The stars were out amid news that Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for its sixth and last season, according to Hulu.

The show's creator Bruce Miller said in a statement that 'it has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

He added: 'We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.'

ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Original President Craig Erwich added: 'Five years ago, almost to the day, The Handmaid's Tale made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service.

'In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show - a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact. Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.'

The series initially debuted in April of 2017 and has won 14 Emmys in its four seasons since.